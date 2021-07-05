The easiest way to buy Bitcoin, and keep it secure

Despite its volatility, the popularity of Bitcoin – up over 190% in the last twelve months – and many other crypto assets continues to soar.

When researching crypto platforms, you should look for an exchange that has a:

Clear focus on security,

Wide range of cryptocurrencies,

Simple user experience,

Great customer service,

Lucrative rewards programme and,

Is backed by reputable investors.

Enter: VALR

VALR, the South African crypto exchange with the widest selection of cryptocurrencies, offers its customers a seamless onramp into the world of crypto.

VALR offers a best-in-class product for both beginners and pro traders.

“Since Day 1 we have put an incredible amount of thought into how to make VALR an intuitive platform for beginners, while providing advanced features and high performance for the more sophisticated trader.”

“Underpinning all of this is our sharp focus on securing our customer assets and data,” says Farzam Ehsani, VALR Co-founder and CEO.

Why should I use VALR?

VALR’s product offering continues to grow

Simple Buy & Sell is the easiest way to buy or sell bitcoin + 55 other cryptocurrencies.

Exchange Buy & Sell is a high-performance exchange platform for advanced traders.

VALR Arbitrage helps SA residents and citizens take advantage of differences in local and international bitcoin prices to amplify their funds.

Auto Buy Bitcoin lets customers buy bitcoin daily, weekly or at any interval directly from their bank accounts.

VALR Pay allows customers to pay ZAR in seconds to any mobile number or email address or VALR Pay ID for free. Split a bill, pay a friend or send a gift instantly with VALR Pay.

Top-notch security

VALR takes the safety of customer funds and personal information very seriously.

VALR’s team of cyber-security experts takes care that your assets and data are as safe as possible by putting in place several security measures like:

Coin storage: Cryptocurrencies within VALR are stored across “cold storage” and “hot wallets”. Cold storage coins are in complete isolation of any online system, while hot wallets hold enough cryptocurrencies for operational liquidity.

Internal controls: Several signatories from multiple secure locations that are geographically-dispersed, access-controlled and video-monitored are required to move cryptocurrencies from cold storage. VALR’s bitcoin hot wallets also require what are called “multi-signature” protocols.

Account security: All customer accounts are automatically enabled with SMS two-factor authentication (2FA) on sign up, with the option (and recommendation) of making your account more secure by enabling app-based 2FA. VALR requires authorization for many actions, including all attempts to access your account from any new device or location.

Financial security: VALR is a full reserve platform where customers can only trade from pre-funded accounts. This means that VALR does not lend out any of your assets like banks do. All funds are kept 100% fully reserved.

Click here to find out more about VALR’s Security.

VALR is backed by reputable investors

VALR has raised R79-million in funding since its inception, attracting high-profile investors such as former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan and 4Di Capital in South Africa, as well as Bittrex and HDR from the international investor community.

VALR’s rewards programme

VALR incentivizes its customers through rebates and rewards and has paid out over R50 million to date.



Rebates are discounts on trading fees. Customers can save 15% on trading fees when they refer at least two friends.



Rewards are commissions that customers can earn from the trading fees of their referrals.

Referrers earn 10% of their referral’s trading fees.

These rewards are unlimited and uncapped.

Seamless and free sign-up

Signing up for a VALR account is a simple process that should take five minutes, removing the barrier to entry for the less technologically savvy.

That is five minutes in total, from entering your name to being fully verified and ready to trade. Sign-up is free. There are no monthly charges or management fees.



You can sign up at VALR.com. You will only need your ID to get going.