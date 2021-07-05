Save up to 50% on your mobile data spend with South Africa’s industry-leading insight-driven analytics dashboard

A large focus for many businesses, SMEs to large enterprises, is cutting costs wherever possible.

This has become increasingly prevalent in recent times, as businesses have had to be creative and forward-thinking to achieve this.

Businesses have had to equip their staff members with mobile data, SIM cards and devices to stay connected while they are on the road, working from anywhere, or accessing their internal systems and ensuring their devices and connections are secure.

The challenge is that traditional mobile data costs are high, unpredictable, and difficult to manage.

Not only this, but there isn’t much transparency provided, little to no reporting, and customers regularly experience invoice shock – where they get an invoice that they did not expect.

RSAWEB have an answer for this problem with an updated Mobile Data Management Solution, South Africa’s best insight-driven analytics dashboard that can save businesses up to 50% on their mobile data spend.

Olarm, one of RSAWEB’s customers that specialise in smart security solutions said that “RSAWEB’s Mobile Data Solution is so useful that it has become the backbone of our business!”

Find out how RSAWEB’s Mobile Data Management Solution can positively impact your business.

What makes RSAWEB’s Mobile Data Management Solution different?

RSAWEB’s Mobile Data Management Solution has been developed in-house by their team of experts, which enables them to constantly update and upgrade their solution with powerful features – depending on the needs of their customers.

Their solution also provides businesses with a bird’s-eye-view of how their mobile data is being spent; how many SIM cards they are currently paying for, and which SIM cards (and their assigned users) are using the most (or least) amounts of data – all in one easy-to-read and understand analytics-driven dashboard.

E4, a Software Development company and client of RSAWEB has this to say about the solution, “We needed to have a way to manage all the SIM cards in one single platform and reduce our monthly costs – RSAWEB’s Mobile Management Solution allowed us to save 50% on our monthly data costs.”

The solution’s dashboard also allows you to pool your data, across MTN and Vodacom, and allocate data to each user and SIM card, all while managing it remotely using this effective tool – no need to take out contracts or interact with the end-user or the mobile operator.

The spend manager functionality makes this tool invaluable when monitoring budgets, tracking user trends, and ensuring that wastage or overage is kept to a minimum.

The Hardy Boys are another of RSAWEB’s clients, who needed this level of control and agility over their mobile data needs to assist their remote and traveling staff members.

They had the following to say about RSAWEB’s Mobile Data Management Solution, “The dashboard’s functionality enables us to make changes at the click of a button, and the simplicity of use with the solution has taken away the hassle of mobile data management that we were having through conventional suppliers.”

Businesses are spared the timeous hassle of having to sift through pages of information pertaining to each and every SIM card they have purchased.

Instead, they receive one invoice bill for all the SIM cards and data on their business’s network, which creates more time for staff to focus on other more business-critical tasks.

The solution also comes equipped with advanced capabilities that allow for monthly and daily reports pertaining to the usage of each SIM – in real time, as well as proactive alerts when data caps are nearing thresholds.

Learn more about how RSAWEB’s Mobile Data Management Portal can help your business cut costs.

How RSAWEB’s Mobile Management Solution will benefit your business

RSAWEB have added new features to their Mobile Data Management Solution, providing businesses with even more benefits – making it easier to manage your mobile data spend:

Complete Usage Transparency

Manage your usage and budgets so there is no wasted data and track real-time cost of data and SIM cards. Simplified Billing Procedures

One invoice for ALL your SIMS and Data. Remote Management

Onboard and move SIMs between groups, assign top-ups, cancel and SIM swop all your SIMs using one simple management console. Informative Insights

Real-time and insightful reporting dashboard which tracks the actual spend of in and out of bundle usage. Simple System Integration

Use RSAWEB’s API to easily integrate with your in-house or 3rd party applications, dashboards, reporting tools, existing systems and interfaces. Granular Reports

Reports and historical data – downloadable in CSV and Excel for your convenience. Proactive Alerts

The RSAWEB tool allows Administrators to set alerts for Caps being reached – these alerts are proactive and inform you when a cap is being reached.

Beneficial features that will help you save money and acquire valuable insights

The Mobile Data Management Dashboard is designed with your unique needs in mind and is packed with powerful features – making it easy for your business to navigate, manage spend and turn valuable insights in to real benefits:

Instant Updates

In-Depth Analytics

Top-Ups, Data Caps and SIM Limits

Spend Management Including Usage Alerts

Real-Time Reporting with Downloadable Reports

Quick Activation

API Access

Simplified Billing

Learn more about the new benefits & features RSAWEB have added to their Mobile Data Management Solution.

If you would like to connect and enable your workforce to stay online from almost anywhere in the country, whilst saving your business up to 50% on your mobile data spend, visit www.rsaweb.co.za or call them on 087 470 0000.

Alternatively, you can request a visual demo from RSAWEB so you can see first-hand just how beneficial their Mobile Data Management Solution is by emailing [email protected].