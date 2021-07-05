Most effective way to promote your company and products

There is one marketing strategy that guarantees excellent results, especially during tough economic times – content marketing.

Content marketing – which includes sponsored articles, newsletters, and social media – has been the top-performing marketing channel in recent years in South Africa.

This is evident in Nielsen’s Media ROI Benchmarks report for South Africa, which showed that content marketing through digital channels gives companies the best advertising ROI.

The Nielsen report found that digital advertising has an ROI of R2.30 for every R1.00 spent, much higher than print (R1.35), TV (R1.30), outdoor (R1.25), and radio (R0.85).

Online advertising and content marketing is therefore clearly the best way to spend your marketing budget.

The options

Content marketing is the most effective online advertising tool, especially when several channels are combined. These include:

Sponsored articles , which give you full control over the content and the message which you deliver to your target audience.

, which give you full control over the content and the message which you deliver to your target audience. Social media promotions , which ensure your sponsored articles are amplified and reach the right audience.

, which ensure your sponsored articles are amplified and reach the right audience. Newsletters, including promo mailers and daily newsletter inclusions, which help to promote your article to a wide audience.

