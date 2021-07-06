OVEX cryptocurrency arbitrage – Refer your friends and earn money

Leading South African cryptocurrency trading platform OVEX has helped many South Africans make money through cryptocurrency arbitrage.

OVEX purchases cryptocurrency offshore at a lower price, and then instantly sells it at a higher rand price.

This has allowed South Africans to reap strong financial benefits.

Now, there is a way for South African cryptocurrency investors to make even more money through OVEX’s arbitrage service.

The OVEX arbitrage referral system rewards you for getting other people to join the OVEX arbitrage platform, by paying you for each referral.

Here’s how it works:

Access your referral code by logging into your OVEX account and navigating to your dashboard. Share this code with people who may be interested in beginning their cryptocurrency arbitrage journey. If they sign up with your code and complete an arbitrage transaction using OVEX, you will earn money.

You will earn between R1,000 and R5,000 per referral, depending on how many people you have referred:

Refer 1 – 10 people and receive R1,000 per referral .

. Refer 11 – 20 people and receive R2,000 per referral .

. Refer 21 – 30 people and receive R2,500 per referral .

. Refer 31 – 1,000 people and receive R3,000 per referral .

. Refer 1,000+ people and receive R5,000 per referral.

Why choose OVEX

OVEX is the trusted cryptocurrency arbitrage platform for many South Africans for several reasons.

The platform guarantees no trading losses, and only charges a fixed 1% spread on your trades – making it a safe and lucrative investment option.

OVEX also uses the TUSD stablecoin to make arbitrage trading easy, while its systems allow for instant trades – removing the risk of price fluctuations between buying and selling your cryptocurrency.

All South Africans can take advantage of OVEX’s cryptocurrency arbitrage service by using their SDA or their FIA, additionally, OVEX offers qualified users free tax services through its network of qualified tax practitioners, meaning you don’t have to pay for a tax clearance certificate.

This results in minimal spreads and maximised profits, making it an obvious investment choice.

