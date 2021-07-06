Introducing the Ubiquiti U6-LR

Since 2003, Ubiquiti has delivered end-to-end hardware and software solutions for most networking requirements while disrupting markets worldwide.

Among professionals and prosumers, the UniFi brand has become a preferred choice for high-performance WiFi environments.

It has consistently managed to set the benchmark for design and performance.

There is a wide range of UniFi products available, each with varying designs to suit any installation and application.

Earlier this year, Ubiquiti launched the U6-LR, UniFi’s latest access point and one of the newest solutions for WiFi 6.

The U6-LR promises to be one of the most powerful UniFi access points Ubiquiti has ever created.

UniFi’s Evolution

Early 802.11n (WiFi 4) products provided unparalleled value due to their ease of deployment without expensive licensing costs.

Soon afterwards, 802.11ac (WiFi 5) devices became available, which opened up a much broader product line and has become a staple for home users and enterprises alike.

As their first alternative to their most popular older generation entry-level models, Ubiquiti introduced the 802.11ax (WiFi 6) U6-Lite last year.

The latest WiFi 6 UniFi access point, the U6-LR, has just hit South African shores and aims to challenge the high end of the UniFi spectrum.

We can also look forward to several more WiFi 6 products from Ubiquiti in the future.

Why Choose WiFi 6?

In comparison to its predecessors, 802.11ax is a giant leap forward. Enhanced modulation on the chipset and improved antenna design makes WiFi 6 capable of higher overall throughput.

By using OFDMA, it can serve more clients simultaneously, making it more suitable for high-density environments.

It also offers the latest WPA3 security standard and improved power-saving features.

U6-LR

With more antennas, broader channels, and higher power, the U6-LR access point provides maximum coverage without compromising WiFi performance.

The antenna array and latest chipset make this product particularly suitable for high-performance and high-density applications.

It is only a matter of time before users exclusively choose WiFi 6.

Since WiFi 6 is still relatively new, some installations may not be serving WiFi 6 clients right now.

Users can, however, benefit from future-proofing their networking infrastructure for future upgrades.

A summary of the units Features, Benefits and Applications can be viewed in the video below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Where can I get one?

As a Master Distributor of Ubiquiti products, Scoop Distribution provides customers with the latest networking and wireless technology at the best price.

Scoop’s website displays up-to-date stock availability and prices.

To place an online order, visit their website or contact your nearest Scoop branch for assistance.