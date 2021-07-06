Introducing ContractZone – The best way to become POPIA compliant

ContractZone is a unique online legal platform that offers professionally drafted and compliant legal contracts for a fraction of the costs associated with instructing an attorney.

It is the only offering of its type in South Africa, and provides users with access to over 200 legal documents and contracts.

Developed by a team of experienced lawyers, the platform provides is a cost-effective way for businesses to ensure compliance, in particular with the new Protection of Personal Information (POPIA) laws as well as the new Level 4 COVID-19 regulations.

ContractZone has over 5,000 registered members and has generated well over 100,000 legal documents for its users.

POPIA Introduction

The protection of Personal Information is gathering momentum in South Africa in much the same way as it has in various other jurisdictions (most notably in the EU where GDPR is an important requirement for all businesses).

While these additional compliance requirements have been criticised, the reduction of “spam” related calls and emails will be welcomed by most individuals.

In any event, compliance is mandatory and businesses owners will need to start looking at information differently.

There are limited options available to business owners when it comes to compliance.

Larger corporates would have appointed legal teams at great cost to ensure that they are compliant, but for small to medium size businesses, compliance poses a real challenge.

ContractZone provides a unique solution for business owners who need assistance but don’t want to spend a lot of time and money on compliance.

Our online solution includes a Compliance Checklist and a Personal Information Impact Assessment, both of which form the foundation for compliance.

In addition, based on the data you provide, a range of compliance documents are prepared for your business, even including a training pack to ensure that the Information Officer has the tools to complete the process.

How does ContractZone assist you in getting compliant with POPIA?

Option 1 – Consolidated Compliance Pack

We have developed a unique compliance solution for our clients that enables them to generate individual POPIA related documents, or they can go through a 20-30 minute online interview process that then generates a complete compliance pack of documents, including:

POPIA Implementation Checklist

Personal Information Impact Assessment

Promotion of Access to Information Manual

Compliance Framework and Manual in terms of POPI

Employees Consent Form

Customer Consent Form

Supplier Consent Form

Privacy Policy

Letter appointing an Information Officer

POPI Internal Awareness and Training Material

The documents are provided in Word and PDF format and our team of experts is available to assist with further advice.

Option 2 – Unlimited access to POPIA-related documents

The POPIA library of documents that are available on our portal include the documents listed in the compliance pack above, as well as a further 10 POPIA-related documents.

This package includes unlimited access to all POPIA-related documents for a period of a year.

Option 3 – Pay as you go

If you only require certain POPIA-related documents, we also offer you the ability to purchase individual documents.

What does it cost to access the online documents?

Pricing for these three ContractZone products is as follows:

Consolidated Compliance Pack – R4,350

Unlimited access to all POPIA documents – R6,500

Purchase individual documents – Varies by document

In addition to the POPIA compliance documents, we also have the documents that are necessary in order to appoint a Covid Compliance Officer and to create a Covid Compliance Plan, as required by the Level 4 regulations published on 27 June 2021.

