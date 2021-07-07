Generations of speed

According to Google’s Dictionary, 3G is a mobile communications standard that allows mobile phones, computers, and other portable electronic devices to access the Internet wirelessly.

The ‘G’ stands for generation and this version of connectivity essentially allowed bigger data exchanges across mobile networks as opposed to voice or message data only.

4G, is the next generation mobile technology that allows more reliable wireless internet access at much higher speeds and provides the fastest type of mobile internet experience.

4G LTE is a little trickier to comprehend.

LTE, which stands for Long Term Evolution is the technology a 3G connection will use when searching for 4G connectivity.

It is a bit slower than full 4G technology.

