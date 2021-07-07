Why the Huawei MateBook 14 is the perfect laptop

Huawei’s MateBook 14 is an awesome laptop that offers great features for both work and play.

This makes it the ultimate laptop for your needs – whether you are working from home, want a laptop to surf the Internet, or are watching your favourite shows.

Amazing display

The Huawei MateBook 14 has set a new standard in the laptop industry with its 2K FullView display.

This screen has an impressive 90% screen-to-body ratio and supports 10-point multi-touch technology that you would usually only get with high-end PCs.

This technology lets you take a screenshot by swiping down on the screen with three fingers, and can also convert text in screenshots into machine-encoded text for easy editing.

This makes the MateBook 14 the market-leader in 14-inch laptop displays.

Additionally, the display is housed in a sleek aluminum alloy body which is put through an advanced sandblasting process for a soft finish that looks and feels great.

Impressive performance

The MateBook 14 offers high-end power thanks to its powerful 11th-generation Intel Core processor.

This processor, combined with up to 16GB RAM and a 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD, makes the MateBook 14 an incredibly powerful device that is capable of running the most challenging work tasks with ease.

Wi-Fi 6 connectivity is another standard feature, which means you can get much faster Internet speeds, while the MateBook 14 also supports Huawei Share – a technology that makes it easy to transfer files between your Huawei devices without needing cables or third-party apps.

With all of this performance, it is impressive to note the Huawei MateBook 14 supports up to 12 hours battery life.

This is thanks to its 56Wh battery and intelligent energy-saving management software.

You also don’t have to worry about overheating, as the Huawei MateBook 14 uses a custom shark fin fan and dual heat pipe design to keep it the perfect temperature – even when you are performing intensive tasks.

You can get the Huawei MateBook 14 from the Huawei online store for just R24,999.

This laptop is also available at Incredible Connection, Takealot, Vodacom, and MTN.

MateBook D15 i3

If you’re in the market for a more budget-friendly alternative, the Huawei MateBook D15 i3 laptop is the perfect solution.

It packs powerful Intel Core i3 performance, an impressive FHD display, and all-day battery-life into a laptop that is available from the Huawei online store for just R10,999.

This makes it the obvious choice if you are shopping within this price range for a laptop that can do it all.

If you purchase either the MateBook 14 or the MateBook D15 i3 from the Huawei store, you will also get a free backpack, Bluetooth mouse, and VIP service – valued at a combined R2,997.