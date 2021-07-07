Powering up the hybrid workforce

The global pandemic has had a far-reaching effect on business, beyond the likes of anything seen previously.

So says, Brendan Cuthbertson, Head of Private Sector at Cisco, who explains that the so-called ‘future of work’ came upon us much faster and under very different circumstances than ever planned, indelibly changing both workplaces and workforces.

To give perspective to this statement, he refers to the 1.5 billion children globally moved onto remote schooling platforms last year, as well as the millions of workers that began operating from home, and the speed at which this change was undertaken.

“The remote working model thrust upon most of us at the start of the pandemic took place almost within the blink of an eye. And who would have thought that, more than a year down the line, we would still be trying to operate within this challenging environment.”

“The fact is that, even with the vaccine roll out unfolding worldwide and some countries starting to slowly reopen, how and where we work will most likely never be the same again. And it’s time for companies to rebuild their business strategies accordingly.”

Recent research undertaken by Cisco showed that 58 percent of respondents expect to be working from home eight days a month or more, and 98 percent of future meetings will include at least one remote attendee.

“It’s clear that, even on the other side of the pandemic, we won’t go back to the traditional way of operating. We’ve entered the era of the hybrid workforce, and with this comes a host of new challenges,” Cuthbertson discloses.

“How do businesses ensure that – with some staff working from home or on the road, and others from the office – they provide the same experience for all, with everyone getting an equal seat at the table?” he asks.

“The creation of a safe hybrid environment that is data-driven and managed starts with three clear steps.”

Firstly, organisations must relook at how they design, develop, and deploy their applications.

“Apps are at the heart of business today. They make it possible for services to be delivered and consumed and allow companies build relationships with their customers.”

“Next to be examined is the network. By 2023, it’s expected that most people will have around four devices apiece, like car, cameras, home appliances and even toothbrushes, equating to 29 billion devices connected to the internet.”

“Not only does each one put more pressure on the network, they all need to be be managed and monitored in real-time, and policies must automatically be created and deployed. With these points in mind, it’s important for businesses to look at how they transform their infrastructure, with the network at its core.”

Security, which has always been a critical concern, becomes more complex than ever before, Cuthbertson adds, and increasingly important.

“Remote workers with unsecured devices working on home networks have expanded the attack surface exponentially. Security has always been paramount, but organisations now need to look at how to manage new risks, but in such a way that it doesn’t impact workers’ productivity within the more flexible hybrid environment.”

“A resilient, digital-ready infrastructure is a critical characteristic for any organisation to be able to endure through a real-life stress test like the pandemic. Cisco’s networking, security and collaboration portfolio is helping companies create safe, dynamic workplaces, helping to enable a thriving remote workforce,” he concludes.