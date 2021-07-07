Apple iMac 24-inch – Now available from Shop and Ship

South African online retailer Shop and Ship now has the new Apple iMac 24-inch workstation in stock.

Shop and Ship offers a vast range of custom-specification models of this popular Apple computer, and its current stock means that no long lead times apply to orders.

Extreme performance

The new Apple iMac 24-inch is the ultimate machine for those who require elite performance.

They make use of Apple’s M1 chip, which boasts an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine – transforming the iMac into a more powerful computer than ever before.

The iMac 24-inch boasts up to 16GB RAM and 2TB storage, while Gigabit Ethernet support means your Internet connection will always be great.

Connectivity isn’t a problem either, as the new iMac boasts two USB-3 ports, two USB-4 ports, and two Thunderbolt ports.

A 24-inch 4.5K retina display tops off this sleek machine, and provides the best picture quality – whether you are editing photos and videos, or consuming content on the device.

Additionally, the new iMac has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera that takes advantage of the M1’s image signal processor to provide crisp video recording.

This camera works alongside a studio-quality, triple-microphone array to ensure you get the ultimate video calling experience.

Get the 24-inch Apple iMac from Shop and Ship

Shop and Ship stocks an extensive range of custom-specification Apple iMacs, and is the best place in South Africa to buy from.

The retailer has been an authorised Apple reseller for 14 years, and boasts a range of other Apple products and accessories which are all available through nationwide shipping.

