Why you need to improve your mainframe access security

While most organisations have begun integrating popular technologies like AI and IoT into their enterprise, many have neglected their mainframe in the process.

The continued evolution of digital technologies provides unprecedented opportunities to South African businesses.

The IDC is predicting that by 2023, close to 60% of the average business will depend on digital rather than physical infrastructure.

This has caused many businesses to believe they must move their applications out of core systems and onto “modern infrastructure”.

In truth, many of these core solutions have all, or most, of the capabilities of the newer infrastructure.

In fact, IDC research has determined there is little-to-no value in moving to a newer architecture when compared to implementing modern solutions to complement your existing host platforms.

Connected host

While traditional host platforms are well-suited to driving modern digital transformation plans, these platforms must be integrated with the latest technologies to provide optimal value to the organisations that use them.

This includes popular technologies like AI and IoT.

However, this must not come at the expense of your mainframe.

Many companies typically use comprehensive enterprise Identity and Access Management (IAM) systems across their IT environment, and this can be neglected when communicating with the back-end host.

This means the mainframe is left vulnerable to malicious parties.

Micro Focus host access solutions

Micro Focus understands the importance of secure host access, which is why it has developed several solutions that ensure your mainframe is secure.

Advanced Authentication is a multifactor authentication solution that Micro Focus has extended to IBM Z’s z/OS operating system through a plug-in.

Organisations that use IBM Z can use this single-access solution across both the enterprise and their mainframe, and have access to a broad set of multifactor authentication options.

Host Access Management and Security Server is another solution designed by Micro Focus to serve as a guard between an enterprise’s mainframe and the users who are accessing it.

The solution uses the enterprise’s existing IAM solution to authenticate the user and determine if they are authorised to access the mainframe.

Micro Focus offers 40 different authenticators that are as varied as Bluetooth, device authentication, biometrics, SMS OTPs, and even voice OTPs.

There are many other Micro Focus host access solutions to choose from, too, such as host access for the cloud and host access for RPA.

“IDC believes that these MFA and RPA tools from Micro Focus are enabling businesses to integrate their mainframes into their modernization initiatives and digital transformation processes with security and automation capabilities that live up to today’s extremely demanding standards,” said the IDC.

