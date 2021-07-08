Hikvision C100 SSD – Fast, reliable, affordable

The days of photo albums, video tapes, and cabinets full of important documents are over.

The world is going digital, which means you need reliable storage for any personal or professional information you want to keep on your computer.

If you are looking for convenient and quick access to your content, then the ideal option is a solid state drive (SSD).

SSDs offer greater reliability and over twice the speeds of hard drives.

On a technical level, these drives store content on NAND flash memory, whereas HDDs write data to a physical spinning disc.

The result is that even high-performance 7,200 RPM hard drives cannot keep up with SSDs, as they only offer read and write speeds of between 80 and 160MB/s.

SATA SSDs in the same 2.5-inch form factor can transfer up to 600MB/s.

This means that SSDs can load into apps and games more quickly, while also being much faster at booting up your operating system.

In addition, SSDs have higher resistance to shock, vibrations, and extreme temperatures because they have no moving parts.

Hikvision C100 SSD

We were recently provided with one of the best options for those looking to upgrade to SSD storage – the Hikvision 2.5-inch C100.

Our unit came with 1,920GB capacity, which offers plenty space for high-fidelity videos, photos, and other content.

With read speeds of up to 560MB/s and write speeds of 520MB/s, your apps, file transfers, and backups will be lightning fast.

Below are estimated times to move certain types of files on this powerful SSD:

2-hour full HD movie (6GB) – Approximately 12 seconds

– Approximately 12 seconds 2-hour 4K movie at 30fps (41GB) – Approximately 1 minute and 20 seconds

– Approximately 1 minute and 20 seconds 2,000 192kbps MP3 songs (8.6GB) – Approximately 17 seconds

– Approximately 17 seconds AAA video game (50GB) – Approximately 1 minute and 40 seconds

The C100 also provides peace of mind that your data will be kept safe, as it comes with support for LDPC (Low-Density Parity-Check) error correcting code (ECC) technology.

This allows it to detect and fix errors to ensure data integrity and extend the drive’s lifespan.

Great price

The Hikvision C100 is one of the most affordable drives on the market, with pricing beating competing drives from its rivals by thousands of rand.

For those with lower storage requirements, the C100 is also available in capacities of 240GB, 480GB, and 960GB.

Below are images of our unboxing of the Hikvision C100 SSD.