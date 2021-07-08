Choosing PCs for Education – What you need to know

Providing students with capable PCs facilitates success no matter where a student may be located. When selecting a device that’s best for your child, consider age, application, performance, and budget.

Importance of PCs for Schools

Technology has become central to students’ learning experiences and educators’ teaching practices. Simply giving your child a device is not enough; it must be a capable PC with enough performance to withstand the needs of the child.

A powerful PC is a key factor for facilitating and driving optimal learning, no matter if students learn in a physical classroom, at home, or in a hybrid model.

Benefits of PCs for Schools

Multitude of options:

PCs come in a wide range of options that can fit best for any age group.

Parents can select from multiple form factors, sizes, and processor performance levels while providing their students with fast connections and high quality, particularly when paired with Intel® CPUs which gives parents the confidence that those PCs will last over a longer period of time.

Support active learning and flipped classroom environments:

Active learning is a teaching methodology that encourages students to participate directly and learn by “doing.”

Similarly, the flipped classroom teaching methodology aims to increase student engagement by having student’s complete classwork at home and participate in hands-on activities in the classroom.

With PCs in the hands of students—in the classroom and at home—they can actively engage in coursework that encourages them to think critically, act creatively, and learn effectively.

While they develop technical skills by using a PC, students can also expand their knowledge by developing innovative skillsets and mindsets.

Best option for remote, in-class, and hybrid learning:

The COVID-19 pandemic drastically shifted the education industry, forcing teachers and schools to adapt quickly.

With a capable PC for every student, students can still have access to their education and collaborate in a more personalized educational space—even if their location has changed.

Additional technologies like interactive flat panel displays and Intel Unite® in classrooms can also boost efficient learning and teaching practices, no matter where your student is learning.

Considerations When Selecting the Right Device for Student and Educator Success

Well-performing student devices are critical for learning success. In a 2020 Intel-led study with K–12 schools, 92 percent of IT decision-makers surveyed reported issues1 with student devices that had a direct, negative impact on their students’ ability to learn effectively.

In most cases, these issues could have been avoided if students had devices that were better aligned with how they would be used. When selecting the right device for students and teachers, there are four key aspects that should be considered:

Performance and Age Groups

The best way to assess which device is needed is to consider performance needs per age group. Will your student just need videoconferencing and remote learning access?

Or will they need programming, coding, and digital content creation applications or even AI, machine learning, and esports applications ? In general, more performance will be needed to support multiple applications run at the same time.

To get the most out of your device purchase, consider student uses now and over time so you can select a device with enough power to support their needs.

This chart shows how PCs with Intel® processors are aligned with computing power needs for student educational activities by grade level:

Portability and Durability

PC purchasing decisions often come down to a small list of specifications, including price and battery life. However, it’s important to think about whether a device will travel between home and school, if it will stay put in a computer lab, if it’s durable for younger students, and if it can connect in different locations.

While performance is a crucial element when choosing a device, thinking about how and where students will use their device can affect choice of form factor, size, portability, and ruggedness (durability).

Connectivity

Connectivity is critical to student success, especially for hybrid and remote learning.

If a student can’t connect to the internet, they are at a serious disadvantage; it won’t matter if their device has great performance, portability, and ruggedness if they can’t connect and remote into class. For some families, internet access can be a costly option or not an option at all.

Maximize Value from Your Investment

It’s important to think about the cost of any device purchase completely and assess how to maximize value from your investment over time.

Selecting well-performing devices increases the longevity of an investment because they can sustain constant use and provide the performance power students need as they progress through each grade.

According to Intel’s research, many schools found that devices put into use during the pandemic did not have the attributes and capabilities to meet students’ needs.

A higher-quality device purchase can last longer, allowing students to balance workloads, stay connected, and run multiple applications at once and supporting their evolving needs as they advance in school.

To help you make the Best Choice of Laptop for your Child, Intel and Game have partnered with the largest PC manufacturers in the world to bring you quality devices packed with Intel’s latest 11th Generation Technology at affordable prices.

Below is a list of some the best options available for each student usage category.