Stream the UEFA Euro 2020 final on Showmax Pro

After 50 matches, across 11 European cities, the UEFA Euro 2020 is coming to an end as Italy and England face off in the finals at Wembley Stadium this Sunday, 11 July, at 22:00 CAT.

The final will be live streamed across Africa on Showmax Pro, courtesy of SuperSport.

As anticipated, the month-long tournament has delivered spectacular football action of mind-blowing goals, nail-biting moments, drama and surprises that saw some big nations fall at the hands of tournament underdogs.

In perhaps the biggest shocker, world champions France, who had been predicted as a likely winner of the Euro 2020, were kicked out by Switzerland in a tense penalty shootout, while the Netherlands side, who entered the round of 16 with an all-win record, lost at home to Czech Republic.

More surprises followed when defending champions Portugal fell to top-ranked Belgium, who met the same fate at the quarter finals against the current title contender, Italy.

In the first semi-finals on Tuesday, Italy triumphed against Spain in an intense match that ended in an even more dramatic penalty shootout.

The second semi-final on Wednesday was no different as England beat Denmark 2-1 in extra time to book their spot in the Euro finals for the first time ever.

Highlights from all matches are available on Showmax Pro.

Now it all comes down to the final showdown on Sunday, with Italy looking for their second Euro win in 53 years while England, with their home advantage at Wembley, will be fighting to make history and end their 55-year trophy drought.

Who will lift the coveted Euro trophy? Stream all the action live on Showmax Pro.

Once the Euros have come to an end, Showmax Pro subscribers across Africa can look forward to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Every event available will be live streamed from 23 July – 8 August 2021.

