The game deal just got real with the MSI GF63 Gaming Laptop

Enjoy more immersive game play in an even more compact chassis. The MSI GF63 Gaming Laptop is all powered up for unplugged productivity and entertainment.

Meet Kacper Andrzejczak, an e-sports gamer, who pushes his MSI GF63 laptop to it’s limits.

MSI GF63 – Thin Bezel Gaming at it’s best. – Kacper Andrzejczak

A computer is the most important thing in every player’s life. It’s the same for me – I always want to have it with me, and with MSI GF63 laptop it is possible. My name is Kacper, I play games every day and today I will tell you why I chose the MSI GF63.

MSI GF63 and League of Legends

I start the day with my morning training in the League of Legends, although my laptop can easily handle more demanding titles as well.

Due to the high resolution display, the picture is always sharp and clear. And I don’t worry about performance either – all thanks to the perfect duo, the high-performance NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics card and the new 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor.

Mobile and powerful laptop?

I always want to carry my laptop with me, so it must be a good travel companion.

The mobile design of the MSI GF63 means, that I can take it anywhere, and no matter if I’m travelling by car, train or plane.

Furthermore, the time spent on the road doesn’t go to waste – thanks to the excellent IPS-level display and long battery life, I can still use my computer.

Slim and Lightweight

My gaming laptop must also assist me when I walk! The MSI GF63 is extremely slim, weighing just 1.86 kg and 21.7 mm thick.

This means I don’t even need to have a bag, because the computer is very light and have solid design, and I can leave the charger at home, because the built-in battery will always provide the power.

More than 7 hours battery life

Sometimes I want to get a fresh air…. but I don’t have a power point with me! Luckily it’s not a problem.

More than 7 hours battery life – that’s what my MSI GF63 can do. And I have MSI Centre technology at my disposal too, which will adjust energy saving and performance to the currently tasks, so as to maximize the time of work without power charging.

Matte IPS-level matrix

However, using the computer outdoors is associated with the inconvenience of light reflections. Fortunately, I have no problem with it too.

Thanks to the matte IPS-level matrix, the content displayed on the MSI GF63 notebook is always clear, even when working in the sunlight.

A gaming laptop must have an excellent display, and the IPS-level matrixprovide a realistic and vivid image – no matter what angle I look at the screen.

GF63 withstands even high temperatures

When I go home, I like to have a snack, but what to do when my favorite stream is already on the air?

I don’t need to stop watching it, because I can keep my computer with me, even while cooking. The MSI GF63 uses a new, fine-tuned cooling system, so my laptop can work in any environment – even near a hot frying pan.

MSI GF63 + TV OLED 4K

In the evening I like to relax while watching CS:GO tournaments. When I sit comfortably on the couch, a laptop screen is no longer enough. Then I use Matrix Display technology!

Due to the built-in MSI GF63 HDMI connector, I can experience e-sport events using a huge 4K TV. In that, when I transmit high quality images from my computer to the TV, I’m in the centre of e-sports events!

Fight!

As a e-sportsman, I have to be armed with a powerful machine for special tasks! But I can’t limited by size of my laptop. The slim and lightweight design of the MSI GF63 notebook makes it fit anywhere, and its exceptional performance and unprecedented long battery life allow me to be always ready for action. So…. thus to the fight!

Join the fight by getting your own MSI GF63 Gaming Laptop!

MSI Gaming Laptops are now available from Vodacom. Affordable gaming begins here.

MSI GF63 i5 15.6 Gaming Laptop (i5):

MSI GF63 i5 15.6 Gaming Laptop (i5) CPU INTEL I5-10300H RAM 8GB RAM Graphics Card Nvidia 1650 4GB Storage 512GB SSD Screen 15.6 FHD IPS

R699 x 36 Months on My Gig10 MBB 24Mnt TopUp

MSI GF63 i7 15.6 Gaming Laptop (i7):

MSI GF63 i5 15.6 Gaming Laptop (i7) CPU INTEL I7-10300H RAM 8GB RAM Graphics Card Nvidia 1650 4GB Storage 512GB SSD Screen 15.6 FHD IPS

R799 x 36 Months on My Gig5 MBB 24Mnt TopUp