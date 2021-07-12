Become an HPE distributor through Axiz

Legacy systems are causing many issues for organisations who need to implement the technologies necessary to run a successful business in 2021 and beyond.

These legacy systems offer reduced performance and are costly to run and maintain, which is why South African companies are switching to modern solutions like those from HPE.

As a market leader in enterprise business systems, HPE’s storage and compute products are used by thousands of businesses across the world – and if you are not distributing these products to your clients, you are missing out.

HPE storage and compute

HPE storage and compute solutions lead the market with their ability to revolutionise legacy IT systems so that businesses can use important new technologies.

HPE’s storage products cover almost any use case you can think of, and use HP’s innovative software and leading design practices to provide the ultimate performance.

These products are complemented by HPE’s range of powerful compute offerings, which include an extensive range of server products and solutions.

These products work even better when integrated with each other, as this results in a comprehensive, unified, edge-to-cloud experience.

HPE dHCI

HPE’s Disaggregated HyperConverged Infrastructure (dHCI) technology brings storage and compute together by allowing these resources to be managed together, but scaled independently.

This is available when using a combination of HPE Nimble Storage and HPE ProLiant servers, and also enables HPE InfoSight to optimise the integration of HPE storage and compute products by leveraging autonomous data operations to simplify the management and support of a business’s infrastructure.

HPE OneView is another great HPE solution available, and lets organisations transform their compute and storage systems into a software-defined infrastructure.

Software-defined infrastructure is extremely beneficial as it provides superior flexibility for scaling your resources up or down.

Become an Axiz HPE channel partner

If you are interested in becoming a channel partner for HPE’s extensive range of storage and compute products and services, Axiz is ready to join forces with you.

Axiz’s team of local solutions experts specialises in a wide range of HPE products and can help you achieve your design and build goals across all environments.

Comprehensive installation services are included in these services, streamlining the implementation of your clients’ HPE products and services.

Becoming an Axiz HPE partner opens a wide market of businesses, comprising all sizes thanks to the depth of HPE’s product portfolio.

To learn more on how to become an Axiz HPE channel partner, fill out this form.