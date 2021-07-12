Mr Price Mobile lets its new low call rate do the talking!

In case you missed it, Mr Price Mobile (which launched in 2014), is the Mr Price Group’s very own mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), that offers customers the same value they know and love in a mobile network.

When we say value, we mean value!

The network has officially dropped its prepaid call rate to just R0.59 per minute to any network at any time of the day or night (per second billing from the first second). We’re talking a 60% saving!

The prepaid data rate has also dropped to R0.15 per MB, with an 87% saving per MB!

Value extends so much further than just “price” with the Mr Price Group, which is why the network offers its sim cards for free as well as no cancellation period, to offer a better user experience.

With a focus on customers’ needs, Mr Price Mobile has built its brand offering around exactly that. Now shoppers can manage their own costs thanks to the prepaid and sim-only offering (that means no hidden costs and no hidden fees) with a focus on data and airtime.

What sets the network apart is how it draws on the group’s financial service offering to give its Mr Price Money account shoppers 50% of what they spend on account back in FREE Mr Price Mobile data every month.

For example, if a customer spends R500 on account during a month, 250MB of data will then be loaded to their Mr Price Mobile sim for free. This added benefit comes at a time when customers are increasingly looking for value.

It is this reward system, the new low call and data rates, the customer-centric packages as well as the use of well-established infrastructure that have the network ticking all the boxes!

Mr Price Mobile sim cards can be found and RICA’d in any Mr Price Group store for fans to start connecting way more, for way less!

Click here for more information about Mr Price Moblie