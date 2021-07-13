RSAWEB appointed as a reseller of Versa SD-WAN

RSAWEB’s recent appointment as a reseller of Versa SD-WAN is part of the company’s ongoing business philosophy of providing customers with a full suite of ICT products and services.

Versa Networks is recognised by global authority Gartner as a Leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure.

Versa uniquely combines full-featured SD-WAN, comprehensive integrated security, scalable advanced routing, genuine multi-tenancy, and sophisticated analytics on-premises and in the cloud to meet WAN Edge requirements for small to very large enterprises, as well as service providers.

Established in 2001, RSAWEB is a founder-managed business with a passion for helping South Africans navigate technology.

RSAWEB is uniquely positioned to deploy, implement and manage Versa SD-WAN, having built its own fibre networks.

The company also leverages other fibre network owners (FNOs) around the country and has highly skilled networking and cloud engineering teams.

Together, these capabilities allow the company to assess the true benefit of digital transformation within customer businesses.

“The emergence of the third wave of the Covid-19 virus means that an increasing number of people who had returned to their original place of work have now been forced to once again adopt the work from home lifestyle that typified a large portion of 2020.

Along with this, come increasing concerns around network security, so the addition of Versa SD-WAN to our current customer offerings is very timeous,” says Koos Myburgh, Head of Engineering at RSAWEB.

“We are often approached by our customers to create technology roadmaps.

Working closely with customers, our skilled team uses our strong product portfolio to build solutions that help solve problems, identify opportunities for growth, reduce risk, comply with industry regulations and manage the costs of technology spend,” says Myburgh.

Myburgh says that RSAWEB is proactive in communicating new technology to customers, especially where a cost or value benefit can be realised almost immediately.

“This was another guiding principle behind our decision to onboard Versa SD-WAN. Traditionally MPLS networks were chosen to connect multiple branches and to centralised networks.

SD-WAN has now become the preferred network, and we are seeing an increased demand for this technology."

“We believe that Versa represents the market-recognised multi-functional capabilities of SD-WAN and its agility has proven to address key network requirements for our customers when connecting multi-WAN and cloud technologies.

It is characterised by superior analytics for voice quality, data throughputs and data usage trends.

Versa is enhancing its predictive networking capabilities, and more robust machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities.

Their vision is to deliver comprehensive WAN edge solutions that fully enable the software-defined enterprise on-premises and in the cloud, extending across branches, data centres, multi-clouds, campuses, mobile and 5G,” Myburgh points out.

“We would like to assure our customers that we will support the integration of Versa SD-WAN into their existing MPLS networks.

Our project and solution architecture teams will simplify this migration from their old network design to SD-WAN or even enable a completely new setup, where applicable,” says Myburgh.

“In addition, as part of our customer-centric strategy, RSAWEB ensures that enterprise customers are provided with a dedicated account manager and access to our Service Operations Centre (SOC).

These factors align to provide a seamless customer journey, and one which we believe creates an experience of professionalism and ease when dealing with RSAWEB,” says Myburgh.

For further information call +27 (0) 87 470 0000 or email [email protected]