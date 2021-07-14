Fibre – not the textile type

Fibre is internet connectivity via fibre optic cables that run underground – usually on the verges or pavements of suburbs that connect to an exchange.

The good news is that, in 2021, most metropoles have access to fibre to the home.

This is because fibre optic broadband is being deployed around the country fast and has become a lot more accessible.

While it’s not available to every home, home broadband (FLTE) or Supersonic’s Air Fibre are real alternatives.

If you are looking to connect your home or office with faster, simpler and more affordable internet, Check your speed and sign up now.