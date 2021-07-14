OVEX cryptocurrency arbitrage – The ultimate investment opportunity

Cryptocurrency arbitrage is a high-yield investment opportunity for South Africans and is available through leading cryptocurrency platform OVEX.

This investment involves buying cryptocurrency for low prices from cheaper markets – like the US – and then selling it on more expensive markets – like South Africa.

This is made possible by the fact that certain countries – including South Africa – have exchange controls that result in investors paying more to acquire internationally-traded cryptocurrencies.

This creates a disparity between markets, which OVEX helps you to leverage with its arbitrage services.

“If you bought oranges in Polokwane for R100 and sold them in Joburg for R120, that is a simple form of arbitrage,” said OVEX founder Jon Ovadia.

“The reality is that arbitrage has been going on for centuries.”

How OVEX cryptocurrency arbitrage works

OVEX leverages the TUSD stablecoin to make cryptocurrency arbitrage easy for its South African customers.

It offers instant trading to its customers, meaning there is no risk of the price of TUSD fluctuating between trades and resulting in reduced profits.

“When the client buys USD from their bank to send overseas they are able to – at the exact same time – sell TUSD for a profit via the OVEX OTC (Over-The-Counter) desk, which will extend the client a credit line,” explained Ovadia.

For clients wishing to use their FIA OVEX also removes the cost of acquiring a tax clearance certificate – which you would usually need to perform these cross-border trades – by giving you free tax services through its network of qualified tax practitioners.

This means you do not have to weigh this expense against the returns of your investment, maximising your net profit.

OVEX also guarantees no trading losses, while only charging a fixed spread of 1% for all trades you make.

Make money with OVEX

OVEX’s cryptocurrency arbitrage platform is helping thousands of OVEX clients make over R250,000 per year – and you can join these happy investors.

Signing up for OVEX’s cryptocurrency arbitrage services is incredibly simple, and performing arbitrage transactions takes just a few clicks.

Click here to learn more about OVEX’s cryptocurrency arbitrage service.