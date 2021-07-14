RSAWEB has the lowest fibre prices on the Octotel Network in the country

RSAWEB has launched their best ever promotion on the Octotel Fibre Network, adding incredible value to their growing customer base.

Octotel recently announced big speed upgrades to their entry level Fibre products. RSAWEB have used the opportunity to pass on the extra speeds at full value to their existing customers – for free. New customers are also in for a treat, as RSAWEB introduces South Africa’s best ever Octotel Fibre prices.

“Customer experience is at the centre of everything we do. RSAWEB is wholly committed to providing the best customer service without compromise – that is why we are so proud to be South Africa’s top-rated ISP with a 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Google, as voted by 1000’s of our customers.

In addition to this, we also understand that our customers, while they continue to work from home for the foreseeable future, need the best online experience – that is also affordable.” said RSAWEB’s CEO, Rudy van Staden.

RSAWEB gives customers the best of both: more speed & the best customer service

Existing RSAWEB customers already know that they are with one of SA’s best ISPs, getting the best customer service in the industry.

These same customers, on the Octotel Fibre Network, have also received speed increases on the old 15/15 Mbps and 30/30 Mbps packages – for FREE! While their monthly prices stay the same, RSAWEB customers are experiencing more than double their old internet speeds. This massive upgrade to their current online experiences at no extra cost is just one way that RSAWEB promises to look after their customers.

From the 1st of July 2021, RSAWEB customers on the Octotel Fibre Network have received the following free speed upgrades:

Old Package New Faster Package Existing Price Speed Increase (Download/Upload) 15 Mbps / 15 Mbps 35 Mbps / 25 Mbps R 645 + 20 Mbps / + 10 Mbps 30 Mbps / 30 Mbps 50 Mbps / 50 Mbps R755 + 20 Mbps / + 20Mbps

Massive price cuts without compromising on value

RSAWEB has introducing massive price cuts on their new entry-level Octotel 35/25Mbps Fibre package, while continuing to offer great value across the Octotel Fibre Network.

Many ISPs have attempted to match these prices by shaping and throttling speeds to lower package prices – this means that customers are paying less but are ultimately receiving lower speeds.

RSAWEB will continue to offer the full value to customers by not shaping or throttling any of their Fibre products while providing the best prices ever seen on all Octotel packages.

The beauty of this special lies in the fact that the earlier you sign up, the more savings you will get. For example, if you get connected in July, RSAWEB’s new 35/25 Mbps Fibre package will save you R900.

This particular package is the country’s fastest entry-level product, offering up much faster speeds at a very low price.

In April 2021, RSAWEB already introduced price cuts across the Octotel Fibre Network, so new customers will receive the most value – regardless of the package they choose.

The table below is a summary of all the price cut promotions available on the Octotel Network with RSAWEB:

Package Speed Old Price Discounted Price Savings per month Total savings and added value 35 Mbps / 25 Mbps (Was 15 Mbps / 15 Mbps) R645 R495 R150 More speed for less.

Save up to R900. 50 Mbps / 50 Mbps (Was 30 Mbps / 30 Mbps) R895 R755 R140 More speed for less.

Save up to R840.

FREE Mini-UPS worth R1800. 100 Mbps / 100 Mbps R1,085 R955 R130 Save up to R780.

FREE Mini-UPS worth R1800. 200 Mbps / 200 Mbps R1,245 R1,125 R120 Save up to R720.

FREE Mini-UPS worth R1800 1,000 Mbps / 100 Mbps R1,495 R1,375 R120 Save up to R720.

FREE Mini-UPS worth R1800.

The benefits of getting Fibre Internet with RSAWEB doesn’t stop here, they are also saving you from loadshedding!

New customers that order 50 Mbps and faster Fibre packages also benefit from receiving a FREE mini-UPS valued at R1800. Over and above this, RSAWEB will continue to offer free installation worth at R1725, a free router valued from R650, a free LTE SIM with 1GB of data per month, and much more.

Get the best value with your Fibre Internet

RSAWEB is offering the most affordable Fibre packages in South Africa on the Octotel network, while still maintaining excellent value and providing the best customer experience.

By increasing the speeds of their Fibre packages, RSAWEB are providing their customers with entirely new & upgraded online experiences.

With faster Fibre speed customers can watch their favourite shows online in HD, stream music in high-quality audio, make online video calls with crystal-clear audio and picture, game online without lag, and send and receive files online faster than ever before – which can prove very important with the new work-from-home needs in mind.

