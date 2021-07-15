Eaton’s Power Xpert 9395P UPS – the latest must-have for mission critical applications

Energy is vital for every industry and so is energy management.

From railway/aircraft operating and control systems to the largest data centres, having a high-performance, energy-efficient and reliable power management system with a proven track record is crucial for ensuring mission critical applications and infrastructure continue to operate without interruption.

Eaton’s new 9395P high performance UPS is a must to ensure business continuity and operational efficiency, particularly as South Africa faces continued power interruptions as a result of load-shedding.

The Power Xpert 9395P UPS builds on the success and track record of the Power Xpert 9395, providing even more benefits, through proven technologies and advanced features.

“With South Africa’s power grid in crisis and more businesses, organisations, healthcare facilities and even residential estates looking to make the move to renewable energy, the Power Xpert 9395P offers a highly energy-efficient solution for key applications and industries including data centres,” says Jaco du Plooy, Product Manager.

Enhanced benefits – improving on excellence

With over 90 years of experience in producing innovative, high-performing power management solutions, Eaton provides the most suitable equipment for even the most demanding applications, while ensuring its products keep up with the latest advancements.

Eaton believes a UPS should be measured by its value, not its initial cost.

The Power Xpert 9395P offers a lower Total Cost of Ownership through industry-leading efficiency that significantly reduces operational costs.

Its 97% rating of double-conversion efficiency ensures 33% less heat, which reduces cooling costs and HVAC, while its power rating that ranges from 250 kVA to 1200 kVA results in 20% more power for the same footprint as its predecessor.

“It’s often the case that UPSes are underloaded, more often than not at below 50% capacity. The Power Xpert 9395P, for this reason, has an inherent redundancy feature that kicks in when loads drop to below the 50-75% threshold,” says du Plooy.

“The VMMS operating mode further optimises efficiency by allowing you to load fewer UPS modules more heavily, instead of several modules loaded lightly, resulting in 2-3% greater efficiency and lower mechanical stress, while retaining double-conversion operation.”

What’s more, the modular design of Eaton’s Power Xpert 9395P allows for scalability, giving businesses, organisations and other entities the ability to ‘pay as you grow’ by adding an extra power module to the existing UPS as needed.

Eaton’s 9395P High Performance UPS uses a three-level converter topology design that greatly extends the lifespan of key components.

This is achieved through operating components at less than half the stress of a conventional converter. It also employs smaller components, which helps to ensure quieter, more efficient operation too.

On an operational level, the Human Machine Interface (HMI) design of this model allows the customer to programme the LCD display according to their unique site layout, using remote controls, colour-coded status of the power system’s critical components, and real-time metering displays.

The fully automated SCADA solution can be used to monitor equipment for failures of switchgear bus, cable terminations/joints, bus duct and transformers.

It’s worth noting, replacing an older generation UPS with the newer 9395P High Performance UPS allows you to earn back the price of the UPS in just two to three years.

The proof is in the more than 13,000 units from the series that have already been installed worldwide.