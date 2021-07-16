Now is the time to get Fibre Internet! Lowest prices, incredible specials, faster packages

RSAWEB, South Africa’s top-rated Internet Service Provider, known for its incredible customer service with a 4.6/5-star Google rating and, according to a recent MyBroadband speed test result, SA’s fastest Internet Service Provider, now brings you it’s biggest ever price cuts, free speed increases and promotions.
RSAWEB has launched faster packages, lower prices and promotions across various Fibre Networks such as Octotel, Vumatel and Openserve.
The company understands that household budgets are under pressure, hence it is hugely important to them to make Fibre more affordable than ever, and with so many people working from home they have worked hard to ensure they continue to provide a reliable, high-quality internet connection backed up by excellent customer service.
All of RSAWEB’s Fibre offerings are packed with incredible value that will save you over R8,000 and, depending on the package you choose, includes products that will make your online experience with them even better – such as a Mini-UPS device that keeps you connected during loadshedding.
The lowest prices on the Octotel Fibre network
RSAWEB has launched their best ever promotion on the Octotel Fibre Network, adding incredible value to their growing customer base.
Octotel recently announced big speed upgrades to their entry-level Fibre products, and in turn, RSAWEB have passed on the extra speeds at full value to their existing customers – for free.
New customers are also in for a treat, as RSAWEB introduces South Africa’s best ever Octotel Fibre prices.
RSAWEB has massively cut the price on their new entry-level Octotel 35/25 Mbps Fibre package, while continuing to offer great value across the Octotel Fibre Network.
The beauty of this special lies in the fact that the earlier you sign up, the more savings you will get. For example, if you get connected in July, RSAWEB’s new 35/25 Mbps Fibre package will save you R900.
This particular package is also the country’s fastest entry-level product, offering up much faster speeds at a very low price.
In April 2021, RSAWEB already introduced price cuts across the Octotel Fibre Network, so new customers will receive the most value – regardless of the package they choose.
|Package Speed
|Old Price
|Discounted Price
|Savings per month
|Total savings and added value
|35 Mbps / 25 Mbps
(Was 15 Mbps / 15 Mbps)
|R645
|R495
|R150
|
|50 Mbps / 50 Mbps
(Was 30 Mbps / 30 Mbps)
|R895
|R755
|R140
|
|100 Mbps / 100 Mbps
|R1,085
|R955
|R130
|
|200 Mbps / 200 Mbps
|R1,245
|R1,125
|R120
|
|1000 Mbps / 100 Mbps
|R1,495
|R1,375
|R120
|
Cut prices, increased speeds, and a new ultra-fast package on the Vumatel network
RSAWEB offers incredible value for customers on the Vumatel fibre network, with a wide variety of packages including a new super-fast 1000/500Mbps package, the fastest you will find on the Vumatel network, as well as a promotion that will save customers up to R1,200 if they sign up now in July, meaning that the earlier you take advantage of these faster Fibre packages, the more money you will end up saving.
|Package Speed
|Old Price
|Discounted Price
|Savings per month
|Total savings and added value
|
20Mbps / 10Mbps
(Was 10 Mbps / 10 Mbps)
|R725
|R675
|R50
|
|
50Mbps / 50Mbps
|
R1,045
|
R895
|
R150
|
|
100Mbps / 100Mbps
|
R1,195
|
R995
|
R200
|
|
200Mbps / 200Mbps
|
R1,395
|
R1,325
|
R70
|
|
1000Mbps / 200Mbps
(Was 1000 Mbps / 100 Mbps)
|
R1,495
|
R1,395
|
R100
|
|1000Mbps / 500Mbps
|New Package
|R2,095
|N/A
|
Slashed prices for new customers on the Openserve network
For new customers on the Openserve Fibre network, RSAWEB have slashed prices on some of their Fibre packages for the next six months.
These price cuts can see new customers save up to a massive R2,400! Just like the previously mentioned promotions, the earlier you sign up, the more you will save.
|Package Speed
|Old Price
|Discounted Price
|Savings per month
|Total savings and added value
|25 / 25 Mbps
|R595
|R495
|R100
|
|100 / 50 Mbps
|R995
|R845
|R150
|
|200 / 100 Mbps
|R1,295
|R895
|R400
|
Get double the speed for free and more on the MetroFibre and Century City Connect networks
When you get Fibre internet with RSAWEB and MetroFibre, you will get double the amount of speed for free as well as big discounts on all packages.
|Package Speed
|Old Price
|Discounted Price
|Savings per month
|Total savings and added value
|25 / 25 Mbps
(Was 10 Mbps / 10 Mbps)
|R845
|R655
|R190
|
|50 / 50 Mbps
(Was 25 Mbps / 25 Mbps)
|R995
|R845
|R150
|
|100 / 100 Mbps
(Was 50 Mbps / 50 Mbps)
|R1,255
|R995
|R260
|
|200 / 200 Mbps
(Was 100 Mbps / 100 Mbps)
|R1,795
|R1,255
|R540
|
|300 / 300 Mbps
(Was 100 Mbps / 100 Mbps)
|R1,850
|R1,795
|R55
|
New and existing RSAWEB customers on the Century City Connect Fibre network will also receive double the amount of speed for free, however this promotion is valid for a limited period.
To get the most out of this deal, hurry and sign up now.
|Fibre Package Speeds
|Price
|Total savings and added value
|20 / 10 Mbps
(Was 10 Mbps / 5 Mbps)
|R495
|
|50 / 25 Mbps
(Was 20 Mbps / 10 Mbps)
|R645
|
|100 / 50 Mbps
(Was 50 Mbps / 25 Mbps)
|R795
|
Beat Loadshedding with a Free Mini-UPS
On top of these faster and more affordable Fibre packages, RSAWEB are also helping their customers stay online and connected when load-shedding strikes by providing them with a FREE Mini-UPS on selected packages.
Additional value and savings worth over R8,000
Another way that RSAWEB look after their customers is by absorbing costs wherever they can and creating savings that make getting connected with one of their amazing Fibre packages extremely affordable.
When you order Fibre with RSAWEB, you will get a further saving of over R8,000*, this includes:
- Free installation and connection.
- Free-to-use premium WiFi router valued at R650.
- Free LTE SIM with 1GB of mobile data each month.
- A free one-hour WiFi assessment.
- Save R500 when you sign up before your area is live.
- Save up to R2,500 by referring your friends.
- Save R1,000 when you switch from your current ISP to RSAWEB.
Fibre network and package specific. Terms and conditions apply.
