Now is the time to get Fibre Internet! Lowest prices, incredible specials, faster packages

RSAWEB, South Africa’s top-rated Internet Service Provider, known for its incredible customer service with a 4.6/5-star Google rating and, according to a recent MyBroadband speed test result, SA’s fastest Internet Service Provider, now brings you it’s biggest ever price cuts, free speed increases and promotions.

RSAWEB has launched faster packages, lower prices and promotions across various Fibre Networks such as Octotel, Vumatel and Openserve.

The company understands that household budgets are under pressure, hence it is hugely important to them to make Fibre more affordable than ever, and with so many people working from home they have worked hard to ensure they continue to provide a reliable, high-quality internet connection backed up by excellent customer service.

All of RSAWEB’s Fibre offerings are packed with incredible value that will save you over R8,000 and, depending on the package you choose, includes products that will make your online experience with them even better – such as a Mini-UPS device that keeps you connected during loadshedding.

The lowest prices on the Octotel Fibre network

RSAWEB has launched their best ever promotion on the Octotel Fibre Network, adding incredible value to their growing customer base.

Octotel recently announced big speed upgrades to their entry-level Fibre products, and in turn, RSAWEB have passed on the extra speeds at full value to their existing customers – for free.

New customers are also in for a treat, as RSAWEB introduces South Africa’s best ever Octotel Fibre prices.

RSAWEB has massively cut the price on their new entry-level Octotel 35/25 Mbps Fibre package, while continuing to offer great value across the Octotel Fibre Network.

The beauty of this special lies in the fact that the earlier you sign up, the more savings you will get. For example, if you get connected in July, RSAWEB’s new 35/25 Mbps Fibre package will save you R900.

This particular package is also the country’s fastest entry-level product, offering up much faster speeds at a very low price.

In April 2021, RSAWEB already introduced price cuts across the Octotel Fibre Network, so new customers will receive the most value – regardless of the package they choose.

Package Speed Old Price Discounted Price Savings per month Total savings and added value 35 Mbps / 25 Mbps (Was 15 Mbps / 15 Mbps) R645 R495 R150 More speed for less.

Save up to R900. 50 Mbps / 50 Mbps (Was 30 Mbps / 30 Mbps) R895 R755 R140 More speed for less.

Save up to R840.

FREE Mini-UPS worth R1,800. 100 Mbps / 100 Mbps R1,085 R955 R130 Save up to R780.

FREE Mini-UPS worth R1,800. 200 Mbps / 200 Mbps R1,245 R1,125 R120 Save up to R720.

FREE Mini-UPS worth R1,800 1000 Mbps / 100 Mbps R1,495 R1,375 R120 Save up to R720.

FREE Mini-UPS worth R1,800. Click to learn more about RSAWEB’s discounted Octotel fibre packages. Cut prices, increased speeds, and a new ultra-fast package on the Vumatel network RSAWEB offers incredible value for customers on the Vumatel fibre network, with a wide variety of packages including a new super-fast 1000/500Mbps package, the fastest you will find on the Vumatel network, as well as a promotion that will save customers up to R1,200 if they sign up now in July, meaning that the earlier you take advantage of these faster Fibre packages, the more money you will end up saving. Package Speed Old Price Discounted Price Savings per month Total savings and added value 20Mbps / 10Mbps (Was 10 Mbps / 10 Mbps) R725 R675 R50 More speed for less.

Save up to R300.

Reduced setup fee of R1,010 (was R2,375). 50Mbps / 50Mbps R1,045 R895 R150 Save up to R900.

Free Set Up (was R1,010). 100Mbps / 100Mbps R1,195 R995 R200 Save up to R1,200. 200Mbps / 200Mbps R1,395 R1,325 R70 Save up to R420. 1000Mbps / 200Mbps (Was 1000 Mbps / 100 Mbps) R1,495 R1,395 R100 More speed for less.

Save up to R600. 1000Mbps / 500Mbps New Package R2,095 N/A Fastest package on Vumatel’s network.

FREE Mini UPS worth R1,800.

Click to learn more about RSAWEB’s discounted Vumatel fibre packages.

Slashed prices for new customers on the Openserve network

For new customers on the Openserve Fibre network, RSAWEB have slashed prices on some of their Fibre packages for the next six months.

These price cuts can see new customers save up to a massive R2,400! Just like the previously mentioned promotions, the earlier you sign up, the more you will save.