Vox and Eutelsat sign distribution agreement for EUTELSAT KONNECT capacity over South Africa

Vox, an integrated ICT and infrastructure provider and telecommunications company, has reached a multi-year distribution agreement with Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) to extend high-speed network connectivity to South Africa.

With service due to commence at the beginning of June, Vox will leverage the unprecedented operational flexibility and power of EUTELSAT KONNECT, the new-generation high throughput satellite, and Eutelsat’s market-leading service to further grow its satellite customer base.

Commenting on the agreement, Jacques Visser, Head of Wireless at Vox said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Eutelsat in order to provide solutions that connect South Africans by supporting customers, entrepreneurs, and commerce, whilst guaranteeing service excellence.”

“We are confident that Eutelsat’s unparalleled in-orbit assets, together with its unrivaled customer support will be a great benefit to a growing number of customers.”

Philippe Oliva, Chief Commercial Officer of Eutelsat added, “We are pleased to be selected by Vox to enhance and extend its offer of high quality, reliable internet connectivity in South Africa’s digital divide.”

“This agreement cements our position as the leading satellite broadband operator in the country and reflects the attractivity of our EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite in the region.”