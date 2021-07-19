Rain, in partnership with Huawei Cloud enables online education for schools across South Africa

The COVID-19 pandemic created unforeseen circumstances which forced students across South Africa to stay at home. This triggered a strong demand for accessible, online learning solutions for learners across the country.

In keeping with Rain’s goal of making Internet access more affordable to those who need it most, the company rolled out an intelligent education solution to help schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Department of Basic Education statistics, digital learning only reached 30% of learners across the country last year.

In fact, most educational institutions in South Africa did not have any mature online or remote learning solutions to deliver online classes at scale.

One of the critical reasons for the slow adoption of online education is the limited access to adequate bandwidth by so many students.

In a survey done by the DBE last year, a third of the respondents indicated that their internet connection at home was not fast enough to stream video for educational purposes.

Education has been a key focus for rain since it launched in 2017 and has driven numerous CSI initiatives to help educational institutions get connected.

When Covid forced schools around the country to move to online classes, many schools could not adapt quickly.

This was due to the lack of infrastructure and the related resources that are required. Not only did schools need to be connected fast, but students needed access to reliable and affordable internet at home.

Partnering with Huawei

One of rain’s biggest challenges was to roll out a solution for these institutions as fast as possible while running the projects as an OPEX-based business model with minimum upfront investment.

Rain also needed a solution that could assess teacher and student performance and perform the required analytics and reporting needed to facilitate the decision-making around these projects.

To deploy a solution fast, rain needed an online learning solution featuring all the following components:

Cloud-based deployment

Flexible business model

Fast TTM and low OPEX

Analytics and reporting functions

Long-term reliability

Secure, mobile, and comprehensive solution

Cross-device compatibility, including iOS, Android, and Web

Why did Rain choose Huawei Cloud?

Huawei Cloud provides an online SaaS learning solution called Learning Management System (LMS). Huawei LMS targets educational institutions, vertical industry associations, and corporations.

It is used by over 800 universities and colleges, over ten vertical industry associations, and over 1,000 corporations – resulting in over 10 million Huawei LMS users around the globe.

The Huawei Cloud team worked closely with rain during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that the proposed solution would meet the educational institutions’ business and technical requirements.

Today, Huawei Cloud’s local technical teams support rain 24/7, always responding to any issues within the agreed SLAs, and ensuring that rain can deploy on HUAWEI CLOUD fast.

Huawei-ULearning

As a result of the partnership between rain and Huawei, the Huawei-ULearning joint online learning solution is now deployed on Huawei Cloud and is provided to customers as a SaaS.

The solution is based on a microservice architecture while supporting open RESTful APIs, and uses a decoupled messaging backbone as well as MySQL, MongoDB, NoSQL, and Redis cache for hierarchical data storage.

The solution also supports big data functionality to provide superior decision making, and leveraged the following benefits to provide the ultimate online learning solution to schools.