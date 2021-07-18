Best marketing during an economic downturn

When companies are looking for the best return-on-investment (ROI) on their marketing spend during an economic downturn, online content marketing is a standout performer.

South Africa faces a tough economic future amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and recent riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Because of this uncertainty, consumers and businesses are more discerning on which product they buy and how much they spend.

Marketing messages should be adapted to address the changing buying patterns, and the right advertising channels should be used to deliver these messages.

It is also essential to use accurate analytics to assess the performance of marketing campaigns and moving money to the most effective channels.

Most companies have already moved their marketing spend online, which produces the best ROI. It raises the question of which online marketing channels deliver the best performance.

Research has shown the most effective online marketing channels are:

Content market – including sponsored articles and social media promotions.

– including sponsored articles and social media promotions. Newsletters – including promo mailers and direct client engagement.

– including promo mailers and direct client engagement. Pay-per-click campaigns – including Google Search and Google Content Ads.

– including Google Search and Google Content Ads. Banner ads – including display networks and direct publisher deals.

To measure the success of a campaign, a Google Analytics UTM tracking code will provide you with most of the data you need.

Using this tracking code, you can track the engagements, leads, and conversions through the Google Analytics dashboards.

The publisher can also provide you with impressions and engagements to gain further insights into the success of a campaign.

For more information about optimising your marketing spend, visit: MyBroadband Business