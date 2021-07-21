Synchronous vs Asynchronous data connections – and why it matters

Like the prefix suggests, a synchronous connection occurs when the both sender and receiver of a data connection are synchronised from a timing perspective so there is a constant flow of data transmission from one location to the next.

This method is mostly used when large amounts of data need to be transferred from one location to the other.

An asynchronous connection means the opposite where data processes stop and start at intermittent or irregular intervals.

An example of a synchronous data connection would be a live conference or video call whereas an asynchronous data transfer example would be an email or WhatsApp conversation.

We need to manage our broadband behaviour which will ultimately improve and optimise our data usage.

There is such a negative connotation associated with broadband or data packages due to a lack of understanding but simply put, if we learn to use our broadband connections synchronously and asynchronously, the argument around capped vs uncapped vs daytime or night-time data will expire.

