Huawei MateBook 14 2021 – Big performance improvements

Huawei’s MateBook 14 2021 is now available in South Africa, and is the perfect laptop for both work and pleasure.

It improves upon the acclaimed MateBook 14 2020 and is now the standard for 14-inch laptops in the industry.

The MateBook 14 2021 includes a market-leading 2K FullView display with an impressive 90% screen-to-body ratio and 10-point multi-touch technology.

This functionality is usually only seen in high-end PCs and lets you take screenshots by swiping down with three fingers, and convert text in screenshots into machine-encoded text for easy editing.

If you are looking for a laptop with a great multi-touch display for watching movies or doing your work, there is no better option than the MateBook 14 2021.

Improved processor

One of the biggest improvements the Huawei MateBook 14 2021 provides over its predecessor is an upgraded processor.

You can now get the latest 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU in this laptop, whereas the 2020 model offered up to a 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10510U chip.

The MateBook 14 2020 was known as an impressive laptop that could manage your daily tasks easily, so this performance boost will help you perform tasks even faster.

The high-end CPU is complemented by 16GB RAM and a 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD that is noticeably faster than traditional hard drives or 3.5-inch SSDs.

You can also get the MateBook 14 2021 with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics card, which will make editing and gaming a pleasure, while Wi-Fi 6 support means you can leverage faster and more stable internet connectivity in all situations.

All of this performance is then powered by 56Wh battery that uses intelligent energy-saving management software to offer up to 12 hours of battery life.

The MateBook 14 2021 is available from the Huawei online store for just R24,999, and can also be bought from Incredible Connection, Takealot, Vodacom, and MTN.

MateBook D15 i3

If you’re in the market for a cheaper laptop, the MateBook D15 i3 will suit your needs.

This laptop offers Intel Core i3 performance and all-day battery life, and uses a crisp FHD display that provides impressive picture quality.

This do-it-all laptop is available from the Huawei online store for just R10,999.

That’s not all – if you buy the MateBook 14 or the MateBook D15 i3 from the Huawei online store, you will get a free backpack, Bluetooth mouse, and VIP service valued at a combined R2,997.