Technology for agility is needed as South African businesses aim to maintain productivity

By Chris Buchanan, Client Solutions Director, Dell Technologies South Africa.

South African organisations are relentlessly trying to remain productive and connected with staff.

Organisations are having to innovate and increasingly rely on technology for day-to-day operations.

In order to remain productive, knowledge workers require a fast, secure PC and a reliable internet connection.

For those who are able to work-from-anywhere, the PC still remains the number one choice to stay connected and work remotely.

New data from the IDC estimated that the traditional PC market could grow by 18.2% in 2021, with shipments reaching 357.4 million.

This growth exceeds the growth of 12.9% seen in PC shipments in 2020.

Simultaneously, the growth in video conferencing apps indicates how many people started to connect for work and even social gatherings, remotely.

In the first week of global lockdowns last year, 62 million users downloaded video conferencing apps.

Building on this momentum, the video conferencing market is expected to exceed $50B in revenue by 2026.

Dell Technologies continues to strive to make PC’s more intelligent, aesthetically appealing, sustainably produced and more connected.

However, with a plethora of PC’s available how do business owners decide on the PC’s best suited to facilitate productivity?

Businesses of all sizes require easy to manage, reliable PC’s that deliver the security and performance their employees can trust to handle any task, from anywhere.

These businesses may not have an on-premises IT department to provide necessary support, so security is also an extremely important consideration when purchasing PC’s.

Add to this, availability and accessibility to purchase the PC of choice; the considerations when buying a PC are numerous and multi-faceted.

But what if one PC could offer all of this?

The Dell Vostro 15 3500 is an optimal choice by being both affordable and providing a better tool for quicker results, the Dell Vostro 15 3500 makes fast turnaround times a reality and is now available to the channel as well as via technology retailers, making them accessible and easy to source and purchase.

The Dell Vostro 15 3500 is a 15.6-inch laptop featuring a two-sided narrow border with an optional FHD panel that offers more brightness and vivid colour, for an enhanced front-of-screen experience, and a two-sided narrow border that allows the user to see more with less distractions.

Featuring ExpressCharge™ that can take the battery charge level from 0% up to 80% within an hour, the Dell Vostro 15 3500 does not tie the user down to an outlet, while working on the go.

Dell Mobile Connect allows users to remain focussed and connected by allowing them to experience seamless wireless integration between their laptop and Android or iOS smartphone.

Dell Mobile Connect also allows users to access multiple devices and applications without dividing their attention from the tasks that they must complete in the workday.

The Vostro 15 3500 allows users to tackle their day with up to 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors.

The Vostro 15 3500 also allows users to have files at their fingertips with the ability to store important documents for easy access with optional dual drives up to 2TB HDD and 1TB SSD.

With end point security concerns increasing due to the rise in cybercrime, the 15 3500 features the Trusted Platform Module 2.0 that is a commercial-grade security chip installed on the motherboard that creates and stores passwords and encryption keys.

It verifies that the computer has not been tampered with before booting up and protects data against external software attacks.

Last year Dell Technologies’ Sam Burd asked the question “Is this the Renaissance of the PC?”.

However you look at it, having the right PC to enable productivity, flexibility and connectivity is paramount.

The Dell Vostro 15 3500 can be seen as the tool enabling quicker results by delivering the user experience that the new work from anywhere workforce demands.

This allows businesses owners peace of mind in knowing that that the technology in use is secure and will promote the productivity that is needed to continue to move business forward.

