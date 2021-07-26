Get game day ready with Takealot

Presented by Takealot

26 July 2021

South Africans have lots of sports action to look forward to in the coming days and weeks.

For example, our country is well-represented by inspiring athletes at the Olympics, while the British and Irish Lions tour is also heating up after a truly explosive first Test.

Takealot is getting you game day ready with a selection of deals curated just for your viewing pleasure, including great deals on big screen TVs, streaming devices, soundbars, must-have snacks and even merch for your four-legged friends.

For example, you can get a Hisense 65-inch UHD Smart TV for just R10,999 – saving you an impressive R2,000!

If you want to improve your current audio system for the big game, the Samsung HW-T400 Soundbar is available for just R1,599 – saving you R1,100.

We’ve highlighted some of the best deals available in this sale below.

Hisense 55-inch Smart ULED TV – R8,999

Samsung 50-inch 4K Smart TV – R10,250

Hisense 65-inch UHD Smart TV – R10,999

Xiaomi Mi TV Box S Media Player – R1,199

DStv Explora Ultra – R1,899

Mediabox Ranger 4K – R949

Samsung HW-T400 Soundbar – R1,599

Castle Lager Beer: 24 x 340ml – R230

KWV 5-Year-Old Brandy 750ml – R215

Boschendal Wines 1685 Shiraz: 6 x 750ml – R845

Boekenhoutskloof The Chocolate Block 750ml – R229

Castle Free Non-Alcoholic Beer: 24 x 340ml – R199

Takealot is also offering some great deals on snacks, including:

Takealot is even offering merch for your pets so that they can also get in on the action!

Kunduchi Sporty Dog Jersey Size 9 – R149

