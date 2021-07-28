Acumatica integration to Netcash enables SMEs to simplify payments and billing

Netcash has announced the integration of its payment solutions with Acumatica, a fast-growing cloud ERP software provider.

The collaboration will enable Acumatica users to streamline their payments and billing environments, reduce processing and transaction costs, and offer their clients a seamless payments experience.

Small and midmarket organisations that use Acumatica will be able to easily manage a range of payment functions through a single Netcash account.

Netcash functionality integrated with Acumatica includes validation of bank accounts, uploading of EFT payments, debit orders, payments options for billing, and reconciliation of all transactions.

Says Sharon Williams, partner account manager, Acumatica South Africa: “Acumatica works closely with best-of-breed partners like Netcash to extend the core functionality of our platform.”

“The integration of Acumatica and Netcash will benefit our South African customers by taking the friction and manual effort out of processes such as payments collections and reconciliations.”

Specific features include the following:

Bank account validation: Acumatica customers can validate bank accounts captured in their ERP system through Netcash’s online facility, avoiding rejected bank accounts when paying or collecting funds.

Automated statement reconciliation: Netcash statements automatically reconcile all transactions with the Acumatica system.

Uploading of accounts payable batches: Once a payment is approved, it is seamlessly uploaded to Netcash for final authorisation. No manual importing of batches is required.

Integrated debit order uploads: Acumatica users can process Netcash debit orders from bank accounts. All collections and unpaid accounts are reconciled daily via a comprehensive Netcash statement.

Billing payments options: Customers can pay directly from their invoice, statement or purchase order using numerous Netcash payment options including credit or debit cards, instant EFT, QR payments and bank EFT. All payments are automatically reconciled daily through a single statement download.

Direct access: Access Netcash account functionality from within Acumatica without having to login via your browser.

Charles Pittaway, MD of Netcash, says: “Our goal is to offer South African businesses connected services that simplify the transfer of data across multiple platforms and streamline transactions by doing most of the work through a single interface.”

“We are proud to add Acumatica to our fast-growing partner ecosystem, offering customers the ability to improve efficiency, reduce the risk of fraudulent or erroneous payments, and save on transaction costs through integrated ERP and payments.”

