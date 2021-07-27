Who is the top consumer reviewed insurance provider?

The great thing about the internet economy is that consumers are given a voice.

Consumers can rate and review their experience and others are able to learn from this.

It has given consumers a great deal of power.

Which insurance providers perform best as rated on these channels?

To do this we went to all the channels where customers can objectively and fairly rate their insurance providers and averaged out the ratings to determine an overall score for each provider.

The ratings below have been independently verified to be true reflection of what is displayed on the various platforms as at 9 April 2021 by a commissioner of oaths.

These are not an expression of the views of the author but merely a collection of publicly available data compiled by Google, Apple and HelloPeter.