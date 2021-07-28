Things you need to know about internet speeds

Over the last couple of weeks Supersonic has been sharing a host of technical acronym explanations around the different types of connections.

Now let’s take a look at ‘Internet speed’ which is one of the biggest considerations when choosing an internet service provider.

This not only determines how quickly you can perform tasks online, but also determines how many of those tasks your network can handle at a single time.

Megabits per second aka Mbps is the measurement used to test an internet connections’ upload or download speed.

Bits are measured in kilobits, megabits, megabytes and gigabits per second. The common unit of internet speed measurement is done in Mbps.

Upload speed is the speed at which data is uploaded from a device (in your home or office), to the internet.

These speeds are almost always slower than download speeds.

Download speed is the exact opposite of the Upload speed. Download speed determines the speed, measured in Mbps, at which data (or digital content) is downloaded from the internet to a device like a mobile phone, TV or computer.

What are fair results for a speed test?

1-5 Mbps for checking email and browsing the web

15-25 Mbps for streaming HD video

40-100 Mbps for streaming 4K video and playing online games

200+ Mbps for streaming 4K video, playing online games, and downloading large files

Why not check your internet speed and check it against the line you’re paying for?