Record number of online advertising campaigns on MyBroadband

MyBroadband has seen a spike in online advertising campaigns in 2021 as South African ICT companies look for the best return on investment.

As South Africa’s economy is starting to recover, many IT and telecommunications companies have increased their online marketing spend to grow their market share.

Most of these companies bolstered their digital marketing budget by moving money away from less effective channels like radio, TV, and print.

This strategy is working well. The performance of these online marketing campaigns is excellent, with exceptional engagement rates.

Commenting on the spike in advertising campaigns on MyBroadband, sales and marketing director Cara Muller said it is great news for the industry.

She said there is strong demand for IT and telecoms services, and companies are using popular online channels to reach new clients.

“We have seen strong growth in sponsored articles, homepage takeovers, social media campaigns, online events, and video promotions,” said Muller.

The move to online channels comes as no surprise, as a large number of people are working from home and increasingly use online tools for work and leisure.

Companies have followed their clients online with digital marketing campaigns, which helped them to grow their businesses.

To find out more about MyBroadband’s digital marketing options, visit: MyBroadband Marketing Page