Awesome career opportunity for those who love gaming

MyBroadband has two awesome career opportunities on offer for those who love gaming.
Gaming Journalist
The first is for an experienced Technology and Gaming Journalist.
As a MyBroadband journalist, you will cover the latest news, produce interesting features, and sub-edit articles for publication.
Gaming Journalism Intern
MyBroadband is also opening a Journalism Internship Programme for aspiring gaming and technology writers.
As a MyBroadband journalism intern, you will learn to cover the latest news and write engaging content.
MyBroadband is part of Broad Media – which owns MyBroadband, BusinessTech, and TopAuto – and has seen strong growth over the past year.
Broad Media offers an excellent work environment and awesome perks, and all the training you need to grow your career.
The positions are based in Johannesburg, Gauteng.