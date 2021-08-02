Go for Gold with Standard Bank’s MyMo Plus account

When it comes to selecting the ideal bank account for their needs, consumers explore a variety of criteria; value for money ranks high on the list.

Carrying a fancy card is pointless unless it adds value to your life.

Value is essential to people who want to know exactly how much they’ll have to spend for their banking, as well as a straightforward and transparent banking solution.

That’s why Standard Bank’s MyMo Plus is an ideal option for saving money and getting more out of your banking. MyMo Plus provides consumers with a variety of perks as well as the assurance that they will not be shocked by unexpected banking fees.

“Standard Bank offers a wide range of banking features that help customers save on fees,” says Motlatsi Mkalala, Head, Main Market Clients SA at Standard Bank.

“We aim to give our consumers’ confidence in what they are paying for and receive on a MyMo Plus account”.

MyMo Plus provides consumers with various benefits for one fee, allowing them to maintain financial control, including:

FREE ATM cash withdrawals of up to R5 000 per month at any ATM (limited to two at non-Standard Bank ATMs)

FREE UCount Rewards subscription (usually R25 per month)

Rewards subscription (usually R25 per month) FREE pre-paid purchases (data, airtime, and electricity) on all our channels

FREE electronic transactions

FREE proof of payment notifications via MyUpdates

Earn UCount Rewards points anywhere you shop, spend or swipe

Rewards points anywhere you shop, spend or swipe Unlimited cash withdrawals at selected retailers

Unlimited debit orders

No income restrictions or qualifying criteria

No SASWITCH charges

Get up to 20% back on groceries, lifestyle, or fashion with UCount Rewards.

Rewards. Buy Spotify, Uber, Uber Eats and Showmax vouchers on the Standard Bank app!

When you subscribe to a Standard Bank Mobile SIM for R42.50 per month, you get your monthly fees (R110) back in airtime.

Standard Bank is also offering all consumers FREE 2 GB Data in first 3 months when they take up a MyMo Account in 2021.

With access to free digital banking, the MyMo Plus account can be opened easily on a mobile phone – via Standard Bank Internet Banking or the Banking App.

Customers can sign up by simply taking a selfie on the mobile app, eliminating the need to go to a branch to open a MyMo Plus account.

The app leverages facial recognition software to authenticate identity, and this is part of Standard Bank’s efforts to improve the security on its digital banking platforms.

“Our customers who do not have access to the internet can open an account at their local branch, where one of our consultants can assist them” says Mr Mkalala.

Mr Mkalala adds: “We recognise the pressures that ordinary South Africans are experiencing right now, and we know that Rands count. We anticipate that by offering the MyMo Plus account, we will be able to assist consumers in better managing their money and getting real value back by doing everyday banking in a way that is easier, safer, and more predictable in terms of monthly fees.”

Standard Bank is devoted to developing and delivering solutions that solve our consumers’ primary concerns and demands, such as affordability and ease. This is accomplished by prioritising you, the consumer, in everything we do.

For more information on the MyMo Plus account, visit standardbank.co.za.