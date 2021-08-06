eVOD – your shows, your way! eMedia launches new Video On Demand service in partnership with MTN

eMedia Investments is excited to announce the launch of a new online viewing platform in an exclusive three-year partnership with mobile telecoms partner MTN.

eVOD is a new offering which will allow audiences to see exclusive locally produced dramas and movies on Android and Apple devices whenever they want to and offers a combination of free and paid-for content at the viewers’ discretion.

eMedia has developed the App with some groundbreaking features whilst MTN will be driving the technology behind it. The exclusive partnership with MTN will enable 32 million of its own, and other network subscribers to watch never seen before dramas and movies on any device at any time.

In addition, MTN customers who subscribe to eVOD will get 4GB of data free every month which will better enable them to enjoy their favourite dramas and movies. This offer is extended to all MTN customers on both the free and subscription models of eVOD until 31 January 2022.

“At eMedia we continually strive to add value to our loyal viewers with variety and choice of content,” says Khalik Sherrif CEO of eMedia Investments.

“We are delighted to now offer all audiences the means to watch free content on any device at any time with the option to upgrade for more exclusive viewing. Our partnership with MTN will also provide subscribers with affordable eVOD only data bundles allowing you to watch your shows, your way”

Apart from exclusive eVOD only content, the app offers a groundbreaking new feature which allows viewers to Fast Forward and watch episodes of local shows in advance. This feature gives our viewers complete choice to view their favorite shows in their own way at any time.

Some of the exciting content is brand new and will showcase locally produced high-end dramas and movies that can only be seen on eVOD. The app also showcases exclusive Afrikaans dubbed dramas, ensuring there is something for everyone.

In Addition, to the spellbinding debuts, users can enjoy a wide variety of documentaries and catch up on some of their other favourite shows.

“Entertainment and viewing has evolved with On Demand video offerings and we are proud to partner with eMedia Investments to bring this exciting service to our market,” adds Ernst Fonternel, Chief Digital Officer at MTN South Africa.

“We share the same belief that everyone deserves the benefit of connectivity and entertainment of their choice. Our network and digital capabilities will ensure that South Africans get to see exclusive content their way, whenever they want to.”

Sherrif further adds “Over the years eMedia has constantly evolved its offering, from a single channel to a full satellite service, with 24hr news and now a free “Over The Top” platform. eVOD is a game changer for us and our viewers, and we can now offer audiences access to exclusive viewing content where and when they want it.”

eVOD is available at www.evod.co.za and can also be downloaded from Google Play (Android) and iStore (Apple). MTN customers can download the phone app for free.