How we help small businesses be profitable and resilient

By Jolene Castelyn, Head of Marketing at Ricoh South Africa

Immediate wins are important when you digitalise your small business. They keep you profitable and maximise the immediate impact on customer experiences or operational processes, depending on the specific needs of your business.

But it’s important to also maintain a vision that keeps the endgame in sight to strategically deploy solutions as part of an integrated roadmap.

However, strategic digital transformation doesn’t mean small businesses should rip-and-replace their technologies. That can be costly and disruptive.

Rather, key interventions deliver immediate benefits and returns, minimise disruption, and create an integrated business platform that enables ever growing competitive advantage as the organisation’s capabilities mature.

The game plan must be specific to every organisation because digital transformation can be many things.

Hybrid workplaces and digital transformation connect organisations with customers, employees and partners, so they can optimise operations and customer experiences for resilient, sustainable business.

Key elements

Remote working and process automation offer significant potential to maximise returns and gain competitive advantage.

Smart and safe workplaces as well as transitioning to the cloud round out more comprehensive capabilities that mature new experiences for employees, partners and customers.

Top shelf customer and employee experiences help businesses to be profitable in our digitally enabled, ecommerce-driven world.

Solutions are engineered to help people boost virtual selling, secure data, streamline processes, and eliminate waste to maximise returns on investment (ROI).

They accelerate business opportunities, increase engagement, and improve customer service.

These are the building blocks to attract new customers, provide better services than competitors, improve customer retention rates, and expand marketing activities via connected teams to enhance virtual selling opportunities.

We know people need safe and effective blended home, office and mobile work solutions to be productive.

It’s interesting then that research we commissioned and analysed shows that just 12% of workers strongly agree they can access all the information they need and that they can easily collaborate with their colleagues.

People need safe meeting spaces with the ability to collaborate flexibly from any device and any location, with home worker packages and remote working as a service to keep them up and running. They need to be able to provide digital authorisations.

Mature capabilities

Beyond that, employees need automated workflows and processes to enable good service, help them get the job done faster, more accurately, and more effectively than ever before.

Efficient accounts payable, invoices, delivery notes, weigh bridge tickets and many other digitalised processes can transform the way customers experience your business.

It creates loyalty, growth opportunity, and strengthens margins so you can create a business tough enough to go the distance and stay on top.

Ricoh South Africa delivers the solutions and services with flexible pricing models that supports small businesses as they digitally transform and journey to the cloud with the regional enterprise-grade support and guidance they need 24-7.