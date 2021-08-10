Apple MacBook Pro and MacBook Air M1 laptops – Get them now from Shop and Ship

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro M1 and MacBook Air M1 laptops are now in stock at leading South African online retailer Shop and Ship.

These laptops make use of Apple’s powerful M1 processor, which offers drastically improved performance.

Shop and Ship stocks a plethora of custom-specification Apple MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models, all of which can be found on their website.

MacBook Air M1

The latest MacBook Air fits the powerful M1 processor into Apple’s thinnest and lightest laptop to date.

This results in CPU speeds that are up to 3.5x faster than the previous MacBook Air, while GPU speeds are up to 5x faster.

You will also get up to 16GB RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage, making it an extremely powerful laptop for a vast range of purposes.

The machine also boasts the longest ever battery life in a MacBook Air, supporting up to 18 hours of use time, while a fan-less cooling system keeps your system at the right temperature.

Additionally, the MacBook Air M1 has a 13.3-inch LED-backlit display that offers a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution – making it the perfect device both for creatives and professionals.

MacBook Pro M1

The 13-inch MacBook Pro M1 is a powerhouse of a laptop, offering major improvements over its popular predecessor.

This includes up to 2.8x increased CPU performance and up to 5x the graphics processing speed.

The advanced neural engine present in the M1 chip is the most advanced one Apple has ever produced, too, and offers up to 11x faster machine learning.

Battery life totals an impressive 20 hours, which means you don’t have to worry about charging your laptop halfway through the day.

Both machines have Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports and 13” Retina displays, with the MacBook Pro at 500 nits brightness and the MacBook Air at 400 nits.

Get the latest MacBooks from Shop and Ship

Shop and Ship is the best place for you to buy an Apple MacBook Air or MacBook Pro.

It stocks a vast range of custom-specification Apple MacBook models – in a variety of colours – and has been an authorised Apple reseller for 14 years.

It also boasts a range of additional Apple products and accessories, and offers nationwide shipping.

Get Apple MacBook Air and Pro laptops from Shop and Ship.