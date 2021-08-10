Herotel celebrates putting 100 000 homes within reach of the best value fibre products in South Africa

Herotel is celebrating a major milestone having built fibre to more than 100 000 South African homes and businesses. Van Zyl Botha, Herotel CEO, commented: “This would not have been possible without everyone’s dedication and hard work. Since 2019, we have completed 53 projects in towns across South Africa.”

“We are looking forward to passing the next 110 000 stands that is currently in our work-in-progress. Well done to all Herotel staff.”

This milestone comes on the back of ongoing investments in the core and transmission network. Herotel recently upgraded to a cutting-edge segment routing (SR) network that makes the network extremely efficient, easier to automate and results in the ability to provide better quality services at a lower cost to its customers.

Herotel now leads the market with its 50Mbps symmetrical True Uncapped fibre product for only R499, the best value-for-money internet product in South Africa.

Customers have also responded positively to Hero Fibre with take-up rates of between 40-60% in parts of Klerksdorp, Lichtenburg, Queenstown, Hoedspruit, Potchefstroom, East London, Worcester and in Tshwane.

Herotel began its journey in 2014 by consolidating 33 independent internet companies that covered more than 500 small towns across South Africa.​

These companies united around a common cause: a burning desire to bring world-class internet to all South Africans, including those in small towns and rural areas. To sign up to Hero Fibre or Hero Wireless, please visit www.herotel.com.