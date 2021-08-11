Microsoft Power Platform – Make hybrid working work for you

Businesses need to address hybrid working challenges if they wish to thrive.

This is because your employees need tools that empower their workday and your business needs to be agile and resilient.

Fortunately, Microsoft Power Platform offers four valuable tools that integrate with Office 365, Dynamics 365, Azure, and many more apps to improve business flexibility.

Build apps fast

Hybrid working is premised upon agility, so you need the ability to build applications at a moment’s notice, to support your business in areas such as collaboration, cybersecurity, resilience, and operational efficiency.

Microsoft Power Apps is a low-code platform that supports the rapid building of apps to solve your organisational challenges.

You do not need previous coding experience to build these apps, meaning you are not limited by the availability of your IT department.

Automation saves the day

Microsoft’s Power Automate tools let you integrate robotic process automation (RPA) and digital process automation (DPA) across all of your Power Apps.

This accelerates the productivity and happiness of your teams by letting them work less, but do more.

The implementation of RPA and DPA through Power Automate requires no coding experience and makes it easy to bring these updated automation features to legacy applications and manual workflows.

The power of chatbots

The development of Power Apps and the implementation of Power Automate tools can also be leveraged to build intelligent chatbots for your organisation.

These bots, which are called Power Virtual Agents, leverage the intelligence of Power Automate along with data sources through pre-built Power Platform connectors to make informed, intelligent decisions.

Power Virtual Agents can be used both internally to make common business tasks easier for your employees, and externally to provide a better customer experience.

These chatbots do not require any previous coding experience to build, meaning they can be created quickly and at scale.

Gather insight

Bringing these tools together is Microsoft’s Power BI, which captures real-time data across Power Apps, Virtual Agents, and Automate – and turn this data into valuable insights for your organisation.

These insights can then be leveraged by your teams to optimise their operations, improve security, and provide a holistic technological experience.

Get Microsoft Power Platform tools

It is evident that Microsoft’s Power Platform is the perfect way to build a business that is agile and resilient, while equipping your employees with the tools to do their tasks properly.

Mint Group is a Microsoft Gold IT consultancy and systems integrator and can help you merge Power Platform into your existing Microsoft solutions and apps.

Mint Group is also a Cloud Solution Provider across all three Microsoft Clouds, meaning it has a comprehensive understanding of how Microsoft’s cloud-based tools can help your business.

