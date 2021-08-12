Should you buy a tablet or a laptop for your child for school?

A comparison of tablets & laptop computers

Many parents have had to buy or are considering buying a device for their child’s school needs.

The lockdown restrictions have forced parents to embrace online schooling but that’s a lot easier said than done. Globally in 2020, more than 1.2 billion children in over 180 countries were out of the classroom.

Managing class schedules, breaks, project deadlines and their own online meetings along with their intense work schedules has become the norm for many parents.

These tasks are already hard enough as it is, so don’t compromise by getting your child the inadequate device for school. Invest wisely now, to give your child all the advantages that she/he deserves later on.

So, should you buy a laptop or rather just let your child use the old tablet that you may have lying around the house? The best tablets are more powerful than some budget laptops, but is a tablet a suitable replacement for a Laptop Computer?

Let’s learn about the differences between tablets and laptops to help you decide what’s best for your child’s learning and development at the highest level.

Typically, tablets are used for browsing the web, playing games, listening to music, and reading eBook’s whilst Laptops are made for productivity activities like creating documents, spreadsheets, PowerPoint slides, sending emails, and coding.

Storage

The limit storage space on tablets requires either a micro-SD card or cloud storage account, both of which add to the overall cost of ownership and is not always ideal.

Laptops on the other hand, always have a wider range of on device storage options from traditional hard drives to solid state drives and in some cases a combination of both with easy access to to the content stored.

Size

Whilst tablets are smaller and lighter, the latest generation of laptops – like Intel EVO Certified Laptops, are getting much smaller and significantly lighter.

Laptops include more powerful components which require additional cooling and the extra ports like USB, USB C, Thunderbolt, and HDMI ports all require more space and result in a slightly heavier device.

Input Methods

Tablets rely on touchscreens for input so not having a keyboard will make it difficult to input texts for projects, coding, etc. With Skills for innovation and Intel’s “AI 4 Youth” quickly being added to many school curriculum’s, your child will need a device that is capable of learning basic code and slowly but surely moving to more intense coding applications.

All of these require a device with basic input functions as coding via touch screen will just slow down your child’s productivity and learning experience.

Laptops still offer greater flexibility for mobile computing. They may not have the same level of portability, running times, or ease of use as a tablet, but there are still several technical limitations that tablets must resolve before they replace laptops.

If you already have a laptop, a tablet may be a great add-on for those times when you just want to read, play games, or browse the web.

In an era of Ubiquitous Compute, Pervasive Connectivity, Artificial Intelligence & Cloud to Edge Infrastructure, its time you make the right choice and equip your child with the latest and greatest technology to perform at their highest capability.

Game and HP have partnered to get the best deals in the country with laptops based on Intel’s latest 11th Generation technology that is packed fully with all the features that will fulfil your child’s needs to excel in school.

For the latest and best deals, visit Game’s website for some amazing offers.