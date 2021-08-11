D.I.Y troubleshooting for your Supersonic network connection

Supersonic gives some tips on how to troubleshoot network connectivity problems and get back online quickly with a D.I.Y troubleshoot checklist;

Data Usage

Simply login to the customer portal and check your usage on the monthly snapshot graph – https://portal.supersonic.co.za/

Top Ups

Also easy, login to the customer portal and if you have used up all your credit for the month simply click on the ‘top up’ button and select your preferred amount which will be added to your invoice

Statements

Simply login to the customer portal and scroll down until you find Download Statement OR Download Invoice. Click on whichever one you need

And for the more technical stuff …

No Connection

We know that this is not ideal. Try turning off the power from your router for 10-20 seconds. Switch the power back on and test the connection after a few minutes. This generally resolves the issue but if not chat to us on WhatsApp on 0861 787 377

Slow Speed

When your speed seems much slower than usual run a speed test to check if you are getting the correct line speed, if not chat to us on WhatsApp on 0861 787 377.

Wi-Fi Connection

Without having to state the obvious, always check that the Wi-Fi on the router is in fact on.

You do this by searching for available Wi-Fi networks and check that your network name is showing up. If not, locate the Wi-Fi button on your router, press down and hold for 3 seconds.

If this does not work then chat to us on WhatsApp on 0861 787 377