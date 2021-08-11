Why it makes sense to outsource your payroll – Sign up for the webinar

Many business owners choose to process their own payroll in an attempt to save money.

However, doing this takes up valuable time that you would otherwise spend on business growth and innovation.

Many business owners have learned this lesson and outsource payroll management to specialist service providers, allowing these owners to focus on valuable business areas such as strategy and customer satisfaction.

If you’re unsure if you should outsource your payroll, leading payroll specialist AWCape is hosting a free webinar that explains why it makes sense for your business.

Webinar details

AWCape is a leading South African provider of professional systems integration services and ensures the effective deployment of Sage Intacct, Sage 300cloud, Sage 300 People HR & Payroll, and Sage CRM – primarily through cloud-based solutions.

This proficiency makes AWCape perfectly positioned to provide insight into cloud-based payroll outsourcing and its major benefits.

The webinar will take place on 17 August 2021 from 11:00 until 12:00 and will discuss the following topics.

The benefits of using cloud-based outsourced payroll (with a strong focus on compliance).

How you can make the simple switch to cloud-based outsourced payroll.

The advantages and disadvantages of payroll outsourcing.

Evaluating the costs and financial benefits of outsourcing.

Why Sage 300 People solution is the preferred choice and the role that AWCape can play.

This webinar will also host a panel discussion, featuring happy AWCape customer Marathon Restaurant Group – meaning you can hear first-hand how AWCape’s payroll management services can benefit your business and ask any questions you may have.

Marathon Restaurant Group is best known for being the largest Pizza Hut franchisee in Sub-Saharan Africa. Some of the other well-known AWCape customers include Spar, Pick n Pay, Spur, and PEP.

