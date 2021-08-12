Samsung’s new Z-Series is the future of the smartphone industry

Samsung Mobile’s new Z-Series foldable smartphones are set to take the local market by storm.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will both be available in South Africa from 17 September, bringing the future of the smartphone industry to more South Africans than ever before.

“Our new Z-Series smartphones bring the flexibility and productivity features of the PC into a device that you can carry around in your pocket,” said Head of Samsung Mobile Business in South Africa, Justin Hume.

We take a look at these new devices, below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The foldable smartphone was once a novelty that only offered core features and applications.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now changing the game by offering a complete flagship smartphone experience alongside the amazing features of its foldable form factor.

When it is folded, the Z Fold 3 has a 6.2-inch screen and is powered by the premium Snapdragon 888 5G chip and 12GB RAM. The Z Fold 3 can be unfolded into is full form-factor to run multiple windows simultaneously.

For example, you can keep a browser window open while writing up an important business document, or you can participate in a Microsoft Teams call while simultaneously taking notes on Microsoft Word.

This multi-functionality is improved by the ground-breaking S Pen Fold Edition, which boasts phenomenal handwriting recognition and has been designed specifically for the Z Fold 3’s foldable screen.

No matter if you’re a creative looking to capture and edit media on your smartphone, or a business user who needs access to important productivity tools, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will transform the way you use your smartphone.

Gamers will also benefit significantly from the Z Fold 3, as its 120Hz display and incredible processing power will make all of your games run smoothly.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a stylish foldable smartphone that features two displays – a larger one for when the device is open, and a smaller cover screen for when it is folded that offers tons of cool new widgets and applications.

You can also use this cover screen with Samsung Pay, and there is even a built-in camera that can record video while the smartphone is folded.

Both the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are also highly durable, thanks to IPX8 water resistance, an improved chassis, and a stretchable PET plastic film that protects your display.

The Z Fold 3 will be priced at R37,999, while the Z Flip 3 will cost you just R21,999.

Both smartphones will be available for pre-order from 1 to 16 September, and will be available from 17 September.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung has also launched its latest wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2.

These earbuds offer high-tech features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and ML-based audio filtering, which are focused on providing a clear and focused audio experience.

They offer up to 5 or 7.5 hours of battery life depending on whether you are using the ANC feature, while their charging case provides 20 more hours of battery performance.

Samsung has also prioritised the fit of these earbuds so that you can wear them all day with ease.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds will come with all pre-orders of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for free. If you would like to buy them separately, they will cost you R2,499.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Wearables were not neglected by Samsung in their latest product launch, either, with the company unveiling the advanced Galaxy Watch 4.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 features a range of impressive health features, which can determine information such as your body water and muscle content, sleep habits, and breathing patterns.

The Galaxy Watch 4 also integrates with popular fitness apps seamlessly to create the ultimate fitness ecosystem.

Samsung South Africa expects to bring Galaxy Watch 4 features such as blood-pressure and SpO2 monitoring to the local market before the end of this year, too.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made South Africans much more aware of how important it is to manage their personal health, making the Galaxy Watch 4 a must-buy.

