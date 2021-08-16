Cheap antigen testing – The way to open up South Africa

The COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged South Africa, costing thousands of lives and damaging the economy.

It is therefore understandable that the country is looking for ways to optimise its response to the situation – with antigen testing a key tool in this process.

Why antigen testing is key

Antigen tests are perfect for COVID-19 mass screenings in highly-populated areas and settings – including schools, prisons, airports, borders, workplaces, and universities.

This is because these tests give a result in minutes, as opposed to the 24-hour time period that PCR tests take, and are available at a fraction of the R850 price you will usually pay to get a PCR test.

Antigen tests like TipTopTrade’s Boson tests therefore make it far easier to test for COVID-19 quickly and affordably.

“We are confident of Boson’s performance and that they are the cheapest antigens on the South African market currently,” said TipTopTrade’s Gabi Fisher.

The many uses of antigen tests

As antigen tests give faster results at a cheaper price, they have become the go-to test in many situations.

For example – if a patient is waiting in an emergency room at a medical facility, an antigen test can give a result within 15 minutes to determine if they have contracted COVID-19.

Antigen tests are also a quick way to check if your flu-like symptoms are from a COVID-19 infection or if they are from another source.

Conversely, if you were to take a PCR test, you would have to take a full day off work before receiving your results – making antigen tests the better option

Rapid antigen tests, including TipTopTrade’s Boson test, are also available at most testing sites around the country. This makes them easily accessible.

Additionally, it is important to note that rapid antigen tests and rapid antibody tests are two different tests – with the latter only testing to see if you have previously had COVID-19.

“We have also noticed that it picks up antibodies from the J&J as well as Pfizer vaccines,” added TipTopTrade’s Mendy Sarchi.

Antibody tests are available at Clicks pharmacies across South Africa.

TipTopTrade Boson antigen test

“There are a number of companies supplying rapid antigen tests in the market, however we are confident that our pricing and ability to supply any volumes will see the use of Boson Biotech in many more places going forward,” said Fisher.

TipTopTrade was also the first company in South Africa to develop a SAHPRA-approved rapid COVID-19 test kit, which speaks to how the organisation is at the cutting edge of biotech innovation.

As a young and progressive company, TipTopTrade is committed to always providing premium medical products for less.

