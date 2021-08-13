Introducing Chromebook, a speedy, secure and simple device to get it done

Introducing Chromebook

Introducing Chromebook, a speedy and easy-to-use device to help you get it done!

Exclusively available online at South Africa’s leading tech retailer, Incredible Connection, Chromebooks run on chrome OS to help you find all of your favourite apps in one smart device.

From security to simplicity and speed, this compact and powerful device simplifies your life just the way you need it.

Make the move to Chromebook today from R5999 and you can benefit from our Incredible 3-year extended warranty which consists of Online Live Chat, Telephone Technical Support and easy online registration.

We also offer nationwide delivery ensuring your purchase will be at your doorstep in no time.

Chrome OS – a fast, simple and secure operating system

Built by Google, Chrome OS is a fast, simple and secure operating system that powers every Chromebook. From ASUS to Acer, Chromebooks aren’t like other laptops.

They are powerful and can handle what’s important to you.

Built for you and your family, they are designed in a way that makes them easy to use and let you keep up with your tasks, stay in touch or keep entertained with your favourite shows, music and more!

Apps for productivity

Do the things you need to do with all of your favourite apps from the Google Play store.

Chromebooks work with Microsoft, Word, Excel and PowerPoint and you can enjoy access to entertainment apps from Netflix, Disney+ and more.

Simplify things with a Chromebook

Work and play with up to 12 hours on a single charge. Setting up your new Chromebook is easy.

Just log into your Google Account and you’ll find all your Google Drive files and Chrome preferences on your new Chromebook.

No Wi-Fi? no problem! Your recent documents, spreadsheets, presentations and emails are all available with offline access to ensure you never miss a beat.

Security, built-in

With features like built-in virus protection and secure support for multiple users, Chromebook keeps you and your data protected.

With automatic updates, Google Assistant and Smart Lock, your Chromebook is ready when you are. Enjoy peace of mind, knowing your data is protected with layers of built-in security.

Multiple ways to pay

Purchase your Chromebook today and get 12 months of Google One with 100GB cloud storage across Google Drive, Gmail & Google Photos for all your important files, photos & more.

This offer is valid until 31 January 2022 so hurry and get yours with any of our quick and convenient payment options – from EFT Pro, Mobicred, PayU and the option to pay on credit you too can live an Incredible simple life.

With our exciting Revolving Credit offer you can Tech now and pay later.

A revolving credit account makes it possible for you to purchase your Chromebook on simple credit terms and repay your account monthly. With this 12-month revolving credit facility you can use your Incredible Connection store card to checkout online.

