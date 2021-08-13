Optimise your peer review workflows – Sign up for the webinar

Sabinet is hosting a webinar that will showcase PowerReview, an online publishing tool with integrated ORCID ID’s to the South African market.

This webinar will take place on 19 August 2021 and will provide insight into how PowerReview – now integrated with ORCID – can optimise your peer review workflows.

The online event will begin at 10:00 and will include discussions around the extensive range of features and workflows offered by PowerReview.

You will also hear from Sabinet’s experts and will have the opportunity to ask them questions about this exciting review management system.

What is PowerReview?

PowerReview is an affordable and streamlined peer review software system that offers ORCID integration – authors and reviewers can now register and link their ORCID IDs and update their profiles through the system.

PowerReview is billed at a fixed yearly rand price, too, which makes it easier to plan your budget in advance.

This is because US dollar pricing is prone to significant fluctuations due to of the unstable nature of the rand, whereas with Sabinet you know the exact price you will be paying for the year.

Additionally, Sabinet offers the SciPris online invoicing and payment platform that can easily integrate with PowerReview limiting the time spent on admin because now invoices for APC’s are done automatically.

This streamlined system is particularly useful if you run multiple projects at the same time, as it reduces the chance of payments slipping under the radar.

Benefits of PowerReview

Sabinet’s PowerReview system saves editors up to 25% of the time they would usually spend on their workflows through elements such as email templates, editor’s letters, and notifications. Pricing is set in local currency, meaning you can budget better and minimize the risk of ever-changing exchange rates.

Copyright also remains with the journal at all times and Sabinet offers world-class support and training.

This support and training is available locally from Sabinet, meaning it is quick, easy, and effective to acquire the assistance you need.

Sabinet is excited to present its webinar to you on 19 August, and look forward to giving you more information about the PowerReview product.

Click here to register for the PowerReview webinar.