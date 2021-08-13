McDonald’s South Africa and Old Mutual partner to help ease financial anxiety

Financial anxiety is more than just worrying about having enough money to make it through the month. It can eventually manifest itself into a generalised anxiety disorder. Money matters and its management is a sensitive subject and women, in particular, don’t feel very confident in navigating the complexities of these sometimes murky waters.

To support women in steering their way through the sometimes complex financial choices and decisions required, the McDonald’s SA’s Women’s Leadership Network, sponsored by Old Mutual, will host a webinar to share much-needed insights and tips that will inspire women to become better at taking control of their own financial wellbeing.

The Women In Conversation webinar, to be held on 24 August 2021, will feature renowned finance journalist Maya Fischer-French, Wealth Manager Gugu Sidaki, financial fitness bunny Nicolette Mashile, McDonald’s SA Owner-Operator Portia Nondo and Old Mutual National Account Executive Relopile Dlalisa.

Chairperson of the McDonald’s SA Women’s Leadership Newtork, Maureen Mntonintshi said, “When women perform a majority of the world’s work, but earn only a small portion of the income and own between 5.4% of the property in South Africa, such conversations about finances are vital to have, especially with young women.”

“By doing this, we are fostering the growth of a generation that is able to make sound financial decisions and (who) are less anxious about money”.

Old Mutual National Account Executive, Relopile Dlalisa said “We know that necessity is the mother of invention. Although the ongoing challenges for women are very real and impactful, what is encouraging is that we are seeing how resourceful and creative women are becoming to do what they can to amplify their finances and financial futures as responsibly, creatively and smartly as they can.”

“Women play an increasingly vital role – socially, professionally and economically – in driving the South Africa economy. There is no greater time than now to empower, encourage and support women.”

McDonald’s is giving you a guaranteed R50 McDonald’s voucher for registering and attending the webinar.