MiRO online store tested – The best place to buy tech

MiRO is a leading distributor of wireless, networking, VoIP, and IP video products, founded in 2003.

It has developed a proven track record for providing powerful, flexible, and scalable solutions to its clients – and I put this reputation to the test by trying out the MiRO online store.

Signing up

I signed up to a business account as I wanted to view all of the benefits these customers receive.

The process was very simple: I filled out a short form that requested details about my business, and within 10 minutes, my account request was granted.

Making a purchase

My next task was to find a product to purchase.

MiRO has done a great job of designing an online store that is packed with amazing products and is incredibly simple to use.

For example: hovering over the “Products” tab brings up a nifty sub-menu that made it easy to pinpoint the specific item I was looking for.

Clicking on a product then brings up all the important details about it, including its specifications, pricing, and buttons that allow you to add the product to a quote or to your cart.

I chose the cart option and proceeded to checkout.

From here, everything functions as you expect of a well-designed ecommerce store – including entering my shipping details, choosing between several payment options, and confirmation that my order had been processed.

This process was quick and easy.

Amazing extras

Additionally, the MiRO online store offers several cool features that provide more functionality to businesses.

This includes:

Pre-sales services – Work with MiRO’s experts to build the perfect solution for your needs.

Work with MiRO’s experts to build the perfect solution for your needs. Product Pre-configuration – When purchasing online you can even have selected products preconfigured.

When purchasing online you can even have selected products preconfigured. Direct delivery to your customer – You can choose to have your purchase delivered directly to your client’s door without a printed invoice.

You can choose to have your purchase delivered directly to your client’s door without a printed invoice. In-stock notifications – If you are interested in a product that is not currently in stock, you can choose to receive a notification when new stock arrives.

If you are interested in a product that is not currently in stock, you can choose to receive a notification when new stock arrives. Warranty checks – You can use your 16-digit serial number to check your product warranty status.

You can use your 16-digit serial number to check your product warranty status. Free Marketing Collateral – They have a section where you can download cool digital marketing collateral. WISPs and ISPs can just add their own company logo and details to the artwork and use it.

They have a section where you can download cool digital marketing collateral. WISPs and ISPs can just add their own company logo and details to the artwork and use it. Account balances and statements – MiRO makes it easy to access your account details and pull statements into your financial systems seamlessly.

MiRO makes it easy to access your account details and pull statements into your financial systems seamlessly. Extensive credit options – Whether you are an individual or a business, MiRO will work with you to find the right credit option.

Conclusion

I expected great things from MiRO given their reputation, yet they still managed to surprise me with their online store.

They have mastered providing numerous cutting-edge technologies and features while keeping the purchase process simple.

Through the process, what stuck out to me was that MiRO has designed their online store with the consumer in mind, and I thoroughly recommend using it.